Trump denies throwing plates at the White House wall and creating a ketchup mess: 'Not my thing'

Trump denied throwing a plate of lunch at a White House dining room wall after the 2020 election.

"Never. Never. Not my thing. And I never did it anywhere else, either," Trump told New York Magazine.

Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump hurled plates on several occasions.

Former President Donald Trump denied throwing a plate and soiling a White House wall with ketchup during his efforts to overturn the election.

Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified last month before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack that Trump threw his lunch at the wall, leaving Hutchinson and the White House support staff to clean up the mess. This was in December 2020, she said, and Trump was enraged because then-Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press that there was no widespread voter fraud.

Hutchinson described seeing "ketchup dripping down the wall" and "a shattered porcelain plate on the floor" in the White House dining room, adding that it wasn't the first time that Trump had hurled dishes and flipped tablecloths when he was upset.

"Never. Never. Not my thing. And I never did it anywhere else, either," Trump told New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi in an interview published on Thursday. "And I never did what she said with the Secret Service. She went too far. Look, they're made up stories. She made up these stories. They're lies. And most people understand that. I think she's a sick person."

Trump was referring to another part of Hutchinson's explosive testimony during the committee's sixth public hearing, when she recalled hearing secondhand that Trump had lunged at a Secret Service agent in a limousine, demanding to be taken the Capitol on January 6 after his speech at the Ellipse.

Trump, in a rapid-fire slew of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, sought to rebut several elements of Hutchinson's under-oath testimony immediately after the June 28 hearing. He denied both the plate-throwing and the Secret Service incidents.

Hutchinson, a former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, worked closely with Trump's inner circle. Along with revealing more details of Trump's behavior in the aftermath of the 2020 election, Hutchinson also testified that at least nine Republicans sought preemptive pardons from Trump.







