38m ago

Trump calls Elon Musk a 'BS artist' and says the Tesla CEO lied about voting for him in 2016

Business Insider US
Hannah Getahun ,
Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump.
Andrew Kelly and Gaelen Morse/Reuters
  • Trump called Elon Musk a "bullshit artist" after saying Musk told him that he voted for him in 2016. 
  • Trump also said he predicted Musk would not buy Twitter, though "he might later. Who the hell knows..." 
  • Musk said during a conference in May that he may have never voted Republican.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.  

Former President Donald Trump said Tesla CEO Elon Musk lied to him after telling Trump personally that he voted for him in 2016. 

Musk said during a Miami tech conference in May that he may have never voted Republican and overwhelmingly voted Democrat throughout his life.

"You know [Musk] said the other day 'Oh, I've never voted for a Republican,'" Trump said during a Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska. "I said 'I didn't know that.' He told me he voted for me. So he's another bullshit artist."

Trump also said he knew the Musk Twitter deal would fall through. In May, he said that Musk would not buy Twitter at such a "ridiculous price."

"Elon is not gonna buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me," Trump said.

Musk had been slated to purchase Twitter for $44 billion (R740.1 billion) , but notified the SEC on Friday that he would no longer be acquiring the social media company. Twitter, who said Musk is contractually obligated to follow through with the deal, said they will be taking Musk to court.

Trump called Musk's contract with Twitter a "rotten deal."

"He's not going to be by buying it," Trump said. "Although he might later. Who the hell knows what's going to happen? He's got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract. Not a good contract."

Trump ended the speech by encouraging listeners to download Truth Social, his own social media app, instead. 

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read more on:
trumptwitterelon musktruth social
