Trump calls former ally Mitch McConnell a 'dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack'
- Trump threw Sen. Mitch McConnell under the bus in a blistering Tuesday statement.
- Trump called the powerful Senate Republican a "dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack."
- McConnell voted to acquit Trump in the recent impeachment trial, but strongly criticized him after doing so.
Former President Donald Trump threw his one-time top ally, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the bus in a blistering statement on Tuesday.
While McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, he gave a strongly-worded floor speech expressing his belief that Trump was "morally" responsible for the riots.
Trump blasted McConnell as a "dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack," saying that "if Republican Senators stay with him, they will not win again."
He added: "The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle - they never had it so good - and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last."
