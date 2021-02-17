President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy
  • Trump threw Sen. Mitch McConnell under the bus in a blistering Tuesday statement. 
  • Trump called the powerful Senate Republican a "dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack."
  • McConnell voted to acquit Trump in the recent impeachment trial, but strongly criticized him after doing so.
Former President Donald Trump threw his one-time top ally, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the bus in a blistering statement on Tuesday

While McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, he gave a strongly-worded floor speech expressing his belief that Trump was "morally" responsible for the riots.  

Trump blasted McConnell as a "dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack," saying that "if Republican Senators stay with him, they will not win again." 

He added: "The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle - they never had it so good - and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last." 

