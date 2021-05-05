Facebook is expected to announce Wednesday morning whether Donald Trump's account will be reinstated.

His allies told Axios that the social media platform is "essential" to the former president's political future.

Trump has toyed with the idea of a 2024 presidential campaign, and Facebook is a crucial fundraising tool.

Tuesday night could be a sleepless night for former President Donald Trump as he awaits a crucial decision from Facebook over whether he can be replatformed - a move that he and his inner circle see as vital to a possible 2024 presidential campaign, according to a new Axios report.

The social media platform is expected to announce its decision in the matter Wednesday morning, after indefinitely banning him from the site in January, following the Capitol insurrection that saw a mob of pro-Trump rioters storm the US capitol.

Confidants close to the former president told Axios that Trump's access to Facebook would be key to his fundraising and online political strategy, should he decide to run for president again in 2024, a move that looks increasingly possible.

"Getting this account back is not only essential for his future political viability," an anonymous Trump source told the outlet, "It would also be an undoing of an unjust act by a social media company that made an ad hoc ruling to de-platform a sitting president."

Trump's allies acknowledged to Axios that circumstances could change before 2024 and he may ultimately decide not to run. But they also said the former president has missed being at the center of politics and "may not be able to resist running again."

Though Trump fled Washington, DC, for his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort, he has publicly entertained the idea of another presidential campaign, and according to Axios, has encouraged his supporters to donate to his own outside groups in order to guarantee Republican victories.

Following the Capitol riot, Trump was also banned from his seemingly favorite social media platform, Twitter. But despite his late-night tweet rants and "covfefe-" like Twitter meme machine, it is Facebook, more so than Twitter, that has played a central role in his past campaign strategy.

According to Axios, Trump's team spent nearly $160 million (R2.3 billion) on Facebook ads in 2020 and his network voraciously used the platform to energise supporters in both 2016 and 2020.

Though he has publicly minimised the ramifications of his social media exile, Trump and his team are especially eager for a Facebook reinstatement come Wednesday as they plot the former president's potential political return.

On Tuesday, Trump announced the launch of his new blog, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, which appears to offer the former president a Twitter-like platform to spout off short missives.