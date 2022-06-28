Mexican, Guatemalan, and Honduran citizens are among the dead found in the back of a Texas truck

Citizens from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras were found among the dozens dead inside a truck in Texas, a Mexican official said.

Citizens from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras were found among the dozens dead inside an abandoned tractor-trailer in Texas on Monday, according to a Mexican official.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a tweet on Tuesday that the death toll in the incident has risen from 46 to 50.

Twenty-two Mexicans, seven Guatemalans, and two Hondurans were found among the dead in the big rig that was discovered in San Antonio, Ebrard said, citing information he reviewed from United States authorities.

Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is handling the investigation into the matter.

An ICE spokesperson on Tuesday told Insider that HSI responded to a call from the San Antonio Police Department on Monday night "in reference to an alleged human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer."

"HSI San Antonio has initiated an investigation with support of SAPD," the spokesperson said. "Details will be released as they are available, the criminal investigation remains ongoing."

The spokesperson would not confirm the report from Ebrard.

A San Antonio, Texas, worker made the grim discovery inside the truck after hearing a cry for help Monday night, officials said.

Local authorities said Monday at a press conference that 46 bodies were found and that 16 people, including four minors, were hospitalised.

"The patients that we saw were hot to the touch," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. "They were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion."

At the press conference, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said" "The plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis, but tonight we are dealing with a horrific human tragedy."

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus also said on Monday that three people were in custody, but authorities did not yet know whether they were "absolutely connected to this or not.





