Government has declared the tropical storm Eloise, which hit South Africa and its neighbours in the last week of January, a national disaster.



The state of disaster allows government to rule by decree, bypassing parliament.

It also opens up access to emergency funds.

The South African government has declared the tropical storm Eloise a national disaster.

“After assessing the magnitude and severity of the damage in various provinces caused by strong winds and floods due to tropical storm Eloise and summer seasonal rains (…), I classified the occurrence as a national disaster,” said Dr Mmaphaka Tau, Head of the National Disaster Management, in a statement accompanying the government gazette on Friday.

Eloise made landfall with windspeeds of 160km per hour on 23 January in Mozambique and left large parts of Beira flooded, Some 3,000 people were evacuated in the city, and the storm also wreaked havoc in Zimbabwe, eSwatini and Botswana

In South Africa, it left hundreds of people homeless in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. In one small municipality alone – Jozini, in the north eastern part of the province - 280 house were either completely, or partially destroyed.

It also hit Mpumalanga and Limpopo, where it washed away bridges and houses.

A state of disaster gives the government the power to rule by decree, making rules as it sees fit and putting them into immediate operation, without the need for approval by Parliament or the normal consultation processes required around policy.

But measures taken must relate to the disaster at hand, under rules that allow "steps that may be necessary to prevent an escalation of the disaster, or to alleviate, contain and minimise the effects of the disaster".

The government can use its powers for any one of five distinct reasons:

"assisting or protecting" the public

providing relief

protecting property

fighting disruption

deal with "the destructive or other effects" of the disaster.

A state of disaster decree also opens up access to emergency funds.

South Africa's current system of disaster funding, the national Treasury said in its annual Budget review, "is designed to allow for the rapid release of funds immediately following the declaration of a disaster, and to fund the repair or reconstruction of infrastructure after an event".

A state of disaster automatically lapses three months after its declaration.



South Africa is currently amid a national state of disaster for the coronavirus pandemic.

Drought was last declared a national disaster in March 2018. By the time that declaration was allowed to lapse, in June 2018, R433.52 million had been accessed, by way of various grants, for short-term relief. Drought was again declared a national disaster in March 2020.

