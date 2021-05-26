Trevor Reed inside a defendants' cage at Moscow's Golovinsky district court in July 2020.
  • Trevor Reed, a former US Marine, has been detained in Russia since 2019.
  • His family said Russian officials refused to vaccinate him, and now he has Covid-19.
  • The family said Trevor's illness was "a result of a toxic mix of incompetence, recklessness and spitefulness."
The family of an American man detained in Russia said he got sick with Covid-19 after officials refused to let him be vaccinated.

Trevor Reed, a former US Marine, was detained in August 2019 after being accused of assaulting police officers.

His family said in a Tuesday statement that Reed had complained of Covid-19 symptoms, including losing his sense of smell, and tested positive, but a judge refused extra medical tests or a postponement of a court hearing.

"It is completely unacceptable that Trevor contracted Covid in the first place. Some time ago, [US] Embassy officials requested permission to vaccinate Trevor and Russian officials refused," the family said.

"Trevor now has Covid as a result of a toxic mix of incompetence, recklessness and spitefulness on the part of Russian authorities."

The hearing, which was meant to be for Wednesday, has since been postponed, said Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for the Reed family.


