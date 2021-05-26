Trevor Reed, a former US Marine, has been detained in Russia since 2019.

His family said Russian officials refused to vaccinate him, and now he has Covid-19.

The family said Trevor's illness was "a result of a toxic mix of incompetence, recklessness and spitefulness."

The family of an American man detained in Russia said he got sick with Covid-19 after officials refused to let him be vaccinated.

Trevor Reed, a former US Marine, was detained in August 2019 after being accused of assaulting police officers.

His family said in a Tuesday statement that Reed had complained of Covid-19 symptoms, including losing his sense of smell, and tested positive, but a judge refused extra medical tests or a postponement of a court hearing.

"It is completely unacceptable that Trevor contracted Covid in the first place. Some time ago, [US] Embassy officials requested permission to vaccinate Trevor and Russian officials refused," the family said.

"Trevor now has Covid as a result of a toxic mix of incompetence, recklessness and spitefulness on the part of Russian authorities."

??BREAKING: Texas Marine @freetrevorreed has been diagnosed with #COVID19 on this, his 647th day wrongfully detained by the Russian government. Needless to say, this is unacceptable and is reflective of a reckless indifference to Trevorâ€™s health and safety. pic.twitter.com/nZB0BHskrn — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) May 25, 2021

The hearing, which was meant to be for Wednesday, has since been postponed, said Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for the Reed family.



