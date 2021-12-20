Trevor Noah filed a lawsuit against Hospital For Special Surgery and Dr. Riley J. Williams III in November 2021.

Court documents obtained by Insider show that Noah underwent surgery on November 23, 2020.

Noah accused Williams and the hospital of "professional negligence."

Trevor Noah filed a lawsuit against a New York-based hospital and surgeon, claiming that he underwent a botched surgical procedure.

"The Daily Show" host filed a complaint in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan against Hospital For Special Surgery and Dr. Riley J. Williams III on November 22, according to court documents obtained by Insider.

The complaint states that Noah, 37, became Williams' patient from August 25, 2020, to December 17, 2020, and underwent surgery performed by Williams at the hospital on November 23, 2020. In the court documents, Noah accused the defendants of acting in a "negligent and careless manner, and constituted professional negligence."

"... Defendants, their agents, servants and/or employees, were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for plaintiff TREVOR C. NOAH in a careful and skillful manner," court documents stated.

In the court documents, Noah claimed the defendants failed to diagnose and properly treat his condition, prescribe the proper medication, discontinue certain prescription medications, and use proper examinations to diagnose the condition.

As a result, Noah has "sustained permanent, severe and grievous injuries." and was also rendered "sick, sore, lame, and disabled," according to court documents. The complaint states Noah also experienced "severe and painful personal injuries."

Noah "sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future," the court documents continue.

It's unclear what the surgery was specifically for, but a hospital bio page for Williams describes him as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in knee, shoulder, and elbow surgery.

Representatives for Dr. Riley J. Williams III, and Trevor Noah did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Hospital For Special Surgery has since denied the claims made in the lawsuit. In a statement sent to Insider, Hospital For Special Surgery wrote:

"HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah's attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless. Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient. HSS is committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year. This commitment has made HSS the world's leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally."

Court documents did not indicate that Noah had asked for specific damages.