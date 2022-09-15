A South African mine manager has been fined R50,000 after 8 deaths in Burkina Faso

A manager from South Africa, and a colleague from Australia, have received suspended sentences and fines for their part in the deaths of eight miners in Burkina Faso.

SA-educated Hein Frey received a fine worth some R50,000, while Daryl Christensen was fined half that.

The two were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, mining company Trevali confirmed on Thursday.

In April, miners were trapped underground in its Perkoa zinc mine after a flash flood.

In April, the Perkoa zinc mine in Burkina Faso flooded, leaving eight workers in the underground shafts below an open pit unable to reach the surface. It took well over a month for the bodies of four to be found, and it was only in June that the final body was recovered.

Now a South African has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in their deaths, and ordered to pay a fine worth around R50,000.

Hein Frey, educated in mining at the University of Johannesburg and in business at Stellenbosch, will serve no time in jail after a court handed him a two-year suspended sentence.

Australian colleague Daryl Christensen, with contract company Byrnecut, was given a one-year suspended sentence, and a fine worth about R25,000.

The sentences have shocked some in Burkina Faso for their leniency, though the families of the miners took a more pragmatic stance, stressing the victory in anyone being held responsible for the incident, and praising the huge effort that went into recovering the bodies.

Trevali Mining, the company that owns the mine, on Thursday confirmed the sentences, and said it was still investigating the cause of the flood.

Trevali intends to reopen the mine.

The area around the mine saw more than 125mm of rain fall in the space of less than an hour, five times more than the region averages per month. Water breached two embankments before rushing into the mine shaft.

Trevali was heavily criticised for its lack of preparedness for a disaster. The mine featured two refuge chambers, but rescuers relied on heavy equipment brought in from as far afield as South Africa to pump out hundreds of millions of litres of water.

The government of Burkina Faso banned Trevali managers from leaving the country even as rescue efforts were still underway, in May.

Frey and Christensen were reportedly arrested in August.

Earlier this month, Trevali announced it would delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange, weeks after it filed for protection from its creditors.

