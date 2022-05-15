Meet an SA athlete who lost his leg, and now runs to raise money for those who can’t move

Travis Warwick-Oliver has been an amputee for a bit over a year. In that time he has taken part in nine races

He has raised R28,000 towards beneficiaries of his non-profit based in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, which helps disabled people to achieve mobility.

Soon will plans to provide a running blade for an eight-year-old girl.

Turbo Trav, aka Travis Warwick-Oliver, is your typical adrenaline junky, but for one thing.

Warwick-Oliver is an amputee.

He was injured in a motorbike accident in which he sustained a shattered right foot, broken left foot, back, and three broken ribs. In the space of 11 months he had seven operations. He was eventually told the bones in his leg were not getting sufficient blood and were dying. Travis then had an elective amputation below the knee.

Since that amputation, in February 2021, he has participated in nine races, the first only six months post his amputation, and raised R28,000 for his non-profit organisation.

Running for a purpose

The decision to have an amputation was an easy one after being in so much pain, he says.

His post-amputation rehab began by spending about 30 hours in total in a hyperbaric chamber along with regular visits to a psychologist and biokineticist.

Running isn't something Warwick-Oliver picked up post his amputation. He started running in 2019, and also took part in open water swimming, and bicycle riding in his hometown of Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal.

Reino Muller, a biokineticist told Business Insider South Africa that studies show that an amputated limb can take up to eight weeks to heal, and up to a year to return to any form of activity, let alone running. "It takes remarkable physical and mental strength to overcome such a debilitating condition," he said.

Just 422 days after his amputation, Warwick-Oliver took part in the Ultra Trail Drakensberg 160km race to raise funds and awareness for people with disabilities. Though he didn't finish the race, Turbo Trav raised R25,000 which would go towards his NPO's first beneficiary.

Wheels for Joy

Joy Mzolo is Warwick-Oliver's first beneficiary since the inception of Rejuvenate in March 2022. She has brittle bone disease. Mzolo is a photographer by profession, and with Travis' efforts she was able to get a M2 Flex wheelchair with 4x4 wheels that costs R16,000.

Warwick-Oliver's running leg and walking leg cost over R300,000. "The costs involved in prosthetics is crazy," he said.

Rejuvenate is geared to helping underfunded or underprivileged disabled people with their mobility needs.

The cost incurred to refit a stump and purchase liners can be huge. Medical aid may leave the individual with a large shortfall. In a year Travis has three to four refits of his carbon fibre socket. The socket can cost between R10,000 and R50,000, and the liner another R15,000.

Just two months and some change after officially launching his NPO, there is already a waiting list of people. Currently they are raising funds for eight-year-old Lily Robbs' new running blade which may cost between R100,000 and R150,000. The actual cost of the blade will be determined on what blade will work on the length of her stump and activity.

"I won't be running any race to raise funding [for Lily]. There is only so much running I can do in a year to raise awareness," he said. Right up after Lily is petrol attendant Dominic Mphephenduku, who lost his leg four months ago due to diabetes.

The NPO is relying on campaigning and reaching out to companies currently. They look to partner with companies and donors for the NPO in the future. It can be challenging to state how much is needed, because costs vary per individual and the type of prosthetic they need. Travis explains that a stump grows regularly. A prosthetic which may fit an amputee now may not in the next six months.

The future for Warwick-Oliver seems pretty exciting and adrenaline packed. He is a current ambassador for the Wild Trust. Without organisations like the trust runners like him wouldn't have places to run or clean oceans to swim in, he said. Next in line he'll be swimming the Ocean's 8 as part of the Wild Trust which will raise awareness of healthy oceans especially after the devastating floods, and he looks to finish off the year with the Ultra Trail Cape Town 100km race in November.

"Mentally, I accept I won't ever win any of these events so I just try my best to have fun and get to the finish line," Warwick-Oliver said.

