Transnet looks to make its own potable water at all ports by 2025

Transnet National Ports Authority has embarked on a major upgrade of South Africa's ports.

This includes spending R44 billion on infrastructure upgrades over the next five years and installing renewable energy systems.

Water desalination plants at eight of South Africa's major ports are also being investigated.

These plants will "reduce or eliminate the reliance on external parties for water supply", said Transnet in its recent Request for Information.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is looking into setting up water desalination plants at eight major ports along South Africa's coastline.

Transnet has major plans for South Africa's ports, wanting to spend R44 billion on critical infrastructure upgrades over the next five years. The country's rail, port, and pipeline company is also looking to renewable sources of electricity – like solar, biomass, and geothermal – "to stabilise its energy supply, costs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

In the latest on a long list of plans for the country's ports, TNPA, through a Request for Information (RFI) published on government's e-tender portal on Friday, is looking for water desalination plants.

The RFI wants prospective service providers to submit responses on "the design, development, financing, operation, maintenance, and transfer of water desalination plants at the ports managed by TNPA" by 7 October.

"Transnet National Ports Authority is solely dependent on external parties to provide water to the port system," TNPA noted as part of its RFI.

The dependence on external water supply can pose a risk of supply to the ports when the need arises for additional water supply and when there is a water supply shortage, e.g. due to a growing global water crisis leading to more frequent and severe droughts."

TNPA cited previous water shortages in Cape Town and the current crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay as examples of these risks.

"There is a business need for TNPA to implement sustainable initiatives and to reduce or eliminate the reliance on external parties for water supply," the Authority said, adding that its ports, combined, used 6 million KL of municipal water per year.

Prospective sites for desalination plants at the ports of Cape Town, Durban, East London, Mossel Bay, Ngqura, Gqeberha, Richards Bay, and Saldanha are displayed on satellite imagery accompanying the RFI.

"The TNPA's expectation is that the envisaged water desalination plants should be operational by 2025, to supply the ports with the required potable water, as well as any current or developing projects in the pipeline," noted the RFI.

"It is thus envisaged that the construction of the water desalination plants will be initiated towards the end of 2023."

These desalination plants, if developed, will form part of a water purchase agreement between TNPA and the selected service provider, while the land and water space would "continue to be owned and controlled" by Transnet.

A virtual briefing session on TNPA's latest RFI, which has been issued to get a better understanding of water desalination and "gauge market appetite for the project", will be held on 30 August.



