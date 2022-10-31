SA’s most in-demand Christmas toys will include a R4,500 SUV, retailer says

Toys R Us released the top 20 toys that kids want most this Christmas.

The list includes the Caylee Beach Villa, Peppa Pig's Clever Car, Lego sets, Muscle Remote Control Car, and more.

Some of the hot toys, like a police SUV, will set you back R4,499.90, while a Reggie mini car, the cheapest item on the list, costs R199,90.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

With the festive season around the corner, kids and parents are looking to get their hands on the best toys that encourage less screen time.

This is according to Toys R Us’ recently released list of the top 20 in-demand toys. The list includes exclusive toys like the Caylee Beach Villa, Peppa Pig's Clever Car, Lego sets, Muscle Remote Control Car, 4WD Drift Remote control Car, Reggies Police Car SUV Ride On, and a full range of the award-winning Squishmallows Hugmees.

“We’re so excited to kick off the most magical time of the year with the coolest and most sought-after toys of the season,” said marketing manager at Toys R Us Catherine Jacoby.

According to the retailer, this years’ top trends list is primarily inspired by hands-on interactive play, pop culture, and pieces that stimulate the imagination.

“Social consciousness, post-pandemic living, nostalgia, and consumers looking for value have all impacted this year's toy trends.

“From active and sensory play to play sets featuring kids' favourite characters, [the] top toy list encourages grownups to wrap up an extra-special gift that sparks hours of imaginative play and years of memories,” Jacoby said.

Some notable trends include items centered around family play time, and collectibles, which especially appeal to adult customers.

“The growing ‘kidult’ trend was fuelled by the pandemic, with more adults than ever turning to toys to bring joy and levity into their lives. Toys and games have been a means of escapism for adults and offer a way to reconnect with their own inner child with toys like Funko Pop,” Jacoby said.

Other notable trends include construction with Lego products, and dinosaurs – which have always been a firm favourite, and this year, toys under the new Jurassic World franchise and the Jurassic World Thrash n Devour T-Rex are for sale.

Brands like L.O.L Surprise and Barbie Colour Reveal have indicated that fashion in toys is on the forefront again. This is portrayed in different body shapes, diversity, and relatable and aspiring toys, allowing kids to express themselves through roleplay.

Here are the highly sought-after toys for the coming festive season:

Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania – R799.90

Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron Playset Pink- R2,499.90

Barbie Color Reveal Totally Neon Fashions Dolls and Accessories with 25 Surprises Including Color Change, Assortment – R999.90

Caylee Beach Villa – exclusive to Toys R Us – R1,499.90

Baby Alive Princess Ellies Grows Up Like Isabella and Sophia – R1,599.90

L.O.L. Surprise Queens Grill And Groove Camper – R1,299.90





Angel High Itty bitty Prettys Capsule Doll with Color Change – R249.90

Muscle Car RC - exclusive to Toys R Us – R699.90

Rev Up Rapid 4WD RC Drift Car Assorted – exclusive to Toys R Us – R899.90

Tech Deck Play and Display Skate shop – R499.90

Jurassic World Dominion Thrash ‘N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex – R999.90

Marvel Goo Jit Zu Single Assorted – R349.90

X-Shot Skins Dread Dart Blaster – Sonic the Hedgehog – R399.90

Reggies Police Car SUV Ride on 12V – exclusive to Toys R Us – R4,499.90

Paw Patrol Look Out Playset – R1,299.90

Reggies Mini 1:64 Scale RC Car Assorted – R199.90

Raptor Remote Control Dino (New release) – R799.90

LEGO City Great Vehicles Horse Transporter (60327) – R399.90

LEGO Friends Pet Playground (41698) – R299.90

Peppa Pig's Clever Car Exclusive – Winner made for Mums Gold Awards UK – R699.90

Monopoly Travel World Tour R799.90

Squishmallows Humgees 35cm Assorted – R249.90