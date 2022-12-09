Beware fly-by-night water bottlers, says association surprised by ‘toxic’ products

Look for one of the 13 brands with our logo on their bottles, says head of SA National Bottled Water Association, in response to a report of toxic bottled water.

Pretoria biologists have been criticised for not reporting their results to health authorities – and for using World Health Organisation standards instead of local regulations.

Meanwhile, a food lawyer says toxic water found could have been counterfeits - but they should still have been reported.

The organisation that represents SA’s big bottled water producers says it is surprised by a scientific paper that claims three brands sold in Pretoria were unfit for human consumption.



Charlotte Metcalf, CEO of the SA National Bottled Water Association (Sanbwa), says the work by biologists at the capital’s Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University highlights the need for consumers to choose trusted brands and avoid “fly-by-nights”.

The 12 brands involved in the study are not named in the peer-reviewed paper published in a special edition of the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health devoted to chemical exposures and public health interventions.

Business Insider South Africa reported on the findings on Thursday, but has been unable to contact the researchers, led by biologist Prof Joshua Olowoyo. Metcalf says her association had also failed to track down the researchers to interrogate their findings.

The levels of metals reported in the research do not reflect the findings of the association’s routine inspections, says Metcalf, “or the results of the test results members submit to us … we seldom see the levels claimed by Prof Olowoyo’s team."

The association was not alerted to the findings, so had been unable to act, she says, but if its own tests highlight a problem there is an established procedure.

“If the issue is with one of our members, we alert them immediately and follow through on our protocol, which includes root-cause analysis, product recall if necessary, corrective actions and procedures, testing, and proof that the issue has been successfully dealt with.

“Sadly, we do not have as much control when it comes to non-members. However, because we view it as our responsibility to act on behalf of the consumer, we will alert the non-member bottler and insist they follow their own protocol to correct the situation.

“If they do not - because consumer safety is at stake - we alert the national department of health and the local municipal environmental health department.”

It is worrying, says Metcalf, that the results of the Sefako Makgatho analysis were reported 18 months after the samples were purchased. “If the danger is as real as the Business Insider news story makes out, how many people have been exposed during those 18 months?”

Metcalf also takes issue with Olowoyo’s choice of World Health Organisation (WHO) standards rather than the regulations introduced in 2006 under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, and amended three years later.

“WHO standards as they are not fit for purpose. South Africa has stringent legislation,” she says. “What we need is better enforcement, and consumers to protect themselves by educating themselves about the Sanbwa logo.”

The logo appears on the bottles of 13 brands which meet the association’s standard for the water they contain: AquaBell, Aqua Monte, aQuellé, Bené, Bonaqua, Cape Aqua, Ceres, Dargle Water, Designer Water, La Vie de Luc, Nestlé Pure Life, Thurasti and Valpré.

SA’s bottled water regulation was promulgated by the health minister at the time, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang. Business InsiderSA has asked Foster Mohale, spokesperson for health minister Joe Phaahla, to comment on the Sefako Makgatho findings, and his response will be added to this article when it is received.

Based on Olowoyo’s paper, some of the brands contravened the regulation by being inaccurately labelled and by containing impermissible quantities of trace metals such as chromium and nickel.

WHO recommendations for trace metal concentrations differ from the local regulations, which mention the metal elements antimony, arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, manganese, mercury, nickel and selenium.

Chromium levels in every sample Olowoyo tested were above the local limit of 50 micrograms (ug) per litre, and the “acceptable range” of 50-100ug. The lowest sample contained 142ug/l and highest 190ug/l.

All Olowoyo’s samples also exceeded the local nickel limit of 20ug/l by at least 300%, but they fell within the acceptable range of 20-150ug.

The regulation says the acceptable range applies for enforcement purposes, and indicates water that is “contaminated or injurious to health”.

Nine of the brands tested in Pretoria had too much lead in them, based on the health department’s maximum level, but only three fell outside the acceptable range. The worst offender was one of the waters Olowoyo described as toxic, with a lead level of 123ug/l, more than 12 times the limit.

The local regulation says bottles of water must have a label reporting the chemical make-up of its water but Olowoyo says some of these labels were inaccurate. He says it may be a good idea to force suppliers to make analytical reports on water safety available to consumers.

Business Insider asked specialist food lawyer Janusz Luterek, from Hahn & Hahn Inc in Pretoria, if Olowoyo and his colleagues had an obligation to report their findings about toxic water to the health department.

“The fact that the samples contained heavy metals in excess of legal limits does not mean they were packed like that by the brand owner, and perhaps counterfeit products were analysed?” he says.

“Remember the Valpré bottled water counterfeiting from a few years ago where empty bottles were collected after use and refilled from piped water in an industrial area by criminals?

“And remember the listeria in polony? The contamination was identified by various labs but action had to wait till official samples were drawn, investigations conducted, and conclusions reached.”

Luterek said the correct procedure for scientists involved in similar research would be to report their results to the health department for investigation, rather than expose themselves to a damages claim.

Since conducting the research with three colleagues, Olowoyo has moved from SMU to Marieb College of Health and Human Services at Florida Gulf Coast University in the US, where he is associate professor of environmental health.