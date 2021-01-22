Tourists in Bali not wearing masks in public are being forced to do push-ups as punishment.

If you can't pay the R110 fine, you may have to do 15-50 push-ups.

Police say 90% of people not wearing masks are tourists, and they're considering deportation.

Maskless tourists in Bali are being forced by the police to perform push-ups if they don't pay a R110 cash fine.

If you're not wearing a mask in public at all, it's 50 push-ups. If you're wearing one but it doesn't cover your nose, the punishment is 15.

Footage of people performing the exercise on the Indonesian island has been circulating on social media this week.

Tourists in Bali are punished with push-ups for not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/0ykb1lKjYf — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) January 20, 2021

It became mandatory to wear a face mask in public in Bali in August 2020, but 90% of people caught ignoring the rule are foreign tourists, police officer Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara told AFP.

"First they say they didn't know the law, then they say that they forgot, that their mask is wet or damaged," he said.

Foreign arrivals have been banned in Bali since April, Euronews reports, but visitors from other Indonesian islands are allowed to come to the tourist hotspot.



More than 70 people have received a fine of 100,000 Indonesian rupees (R110) for failing to wear a mask in Bali, but about 30 were unable to pay so have been forced to do push-ups instead, according to AFP.

Tired of people not complying with the rules, authorities say they're considering deporting foreigners who refuse to wear face masks correctly.

Since the pandemic began, Indonesia as a whole has had 951,651 cases of the coronavirus and 27,203 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.



In early December, Indonesia received 1.2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which will be free to all citizens, Euronews reports.

