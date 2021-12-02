YouTube has released its top 10 trending videos for South Africa this year, and it is a pretty eclectic mix.

The list features animation, dancing, a funeral, and a guide on dealing with toxic men.

There is also an American celebrity interview, and an at-home teeth-whitening guide.

Here are the top 10 videos in South Africa for 2021, as measured by YouTube.

YouTube this week released its lists of overall trending videos, music videos, and its top creators in various categories.

The list is based on popularity, not just the raw number of views for each video, YouTube says, so shares, likes, and engagement is also factored in to the calculation.

1 – Ramscomics: Noko Mashaba - Makhi's Chicken

2 – Pearl Tsweletso: Mr JazziQ - Umsebenzi wethu / Amapiano dancers??#Roadto1k

3 – Icebolethu Funerals: THE FUNERAL SERVICE OF SAKHILE “KILLER KAU” HLATSHWAYO

4 – Noluthando Zungu: Dealing with Toxic Men

5 – Lasizwe Dambuza: Drink Or Tell The Truth w/ Zodwa Wabantu

6 – CBC News: The National: CBC News: The National | Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview; Vaccine optimism | March 7, 2021

7 – MacG: Episode 249 | Israel Zulu on Life on Prison, Crime , Yizo Yizo, Being Typecast , Politics, Ethics

8 – MDM Sketch Comedy: Luh & Uncle - He Forgot How To Speak Zulu

9 – Experienced Mojaraba TV: Whitening in the house in 2 minutes || Your white bleaching nail

10 – Jay Lee Painting: How to Draw a Couple Walking in the Rain / Red Acrylic Painting

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

