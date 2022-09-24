Trending

16m ago

add bookmark

From gardener, dishwasher, to one of SA’s top wine sommeliers. Now his wines are on Pick n Pay shelves

Business Insider SA
Phumi Ramalepe ,
Tongai Wine (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)
Tongai Wine (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)
  • Joseph Dhafana is a Zimbabwean national who is recognised as one of SA’s top sommeliers.
  • The wine maker escaped famine and political chaos in Zimbabwe in 2009 and found refuge in South Africa.
  • He worked his way up in the wine industry and now makes wines that he supplies to Pick n Pay.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Joseph Dhafana is a Zimbabwean national who fled to South Africa for freedom, now, he is recognised as one of SA's top wine sommeliers, and his wife, Tongai Wines, recently hit the shelves of select Pick n Pay stores.

Dhafana, who comes from Zimbabwe, fled political oppression and famine and sought refuge in South Africa's Mother City in 2009. The wine maker and his wife made the tough decision to leave their child behind while they tried to make a better life for him in Cape Town, but they soon learned it would not be easy.  

Joseph Dhafana (Pick n Pay)
Joseph Dhafana / Madman Films (Pick n Pay)
Joseph Dhafana and his famiy decades ago in Zimbab
Joseph Dhafana and his famiy decades ago in Zimbabwe (Pick n Pay / Madman Films)

Having arrived penniless, Dhafana asked for a job at a local Cape Town restaurant but found nothing.  

He was told the only available job was that of a gardener, and Dhafana gladly took on the responsibility. He later became a dishwasher and a bartender.

"Each and every county has its own problems, but then again it's all up to us as people. Are we going to do well in all these problems or are we going to just fold our arms. [Ultimately] determination brings success," Dhafana told Business Insider.  

After tasting wine for the first time on his 28th birthday, Dhafana discovered what would soon become his passion.

While making money to survive and send back home, Dhafana also paid for his studies and worked hard to become a sommelier and wine expert. It all paid off. 

"Dhafana was appointed to the most prestigious sommelier position in South Africa. As head sommelier at La Colombe, rated seventh best restaurant in the world at the time, he was exposed to an extensive international audience and his reputation grew apace," according to Pick n Pay.

Joseph Dhafana signing a bottle of wine
Joseph Dhafana signing a bottle of wine (Business Insider Phumi Ramalepe)

Similarly, three of his friends from Zimbabwe – Marlvin Gwese, Tinashe Nyamudoka, and Pardon Taguzu – who had also fled to South Africa, developed a passion for wine.

The group individually worked their way up in the South African wine industry and became some of the country's top sommeliers and wine makers.

"To have made it out of Zimbabwe and be able to produce wines that are pleasing to the palate is a dream come true for me and my friends," said Dhafana. "At the same time, being stocked in high-end Pick n Pay stores is an accolade that makes me immensely proud and filled with joy."

From left: Tinashe Nyamudoka Pardon Taguzu, Josep
From left: Tinashe Nyamudoka Pardon Taguzu, Joseph Dhafana and Marlvin Gwese (Pick n Pay)

In 2017, the four friends represented their home country in the World Blind Tasting Championships in France, making them the first team to represent Zimbabwe.

Team Zimbabwe in France (Pick n Pay)
Team Zimbabwe in France (Pick n Pay)

"After seven years, I hung up my apron at La Colombe to become a full-time winemaker and co-found the Black Cellar Club, which brings together and inspires talented winemakers, and helps make wine less intimidating, especially to people of colour in South Africa," he said.

Dhafana's journey into the wine industry was long but all the hard work paid off. His wines - Tongai Freedom Red blend, Tongai Sauvignon Blanc, and Tongai Premium Chardonnay – retail for between R145 and R165 a bottle.

The retailer has ordered 100 cases each of the Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Freedom Red. They can be found at Constantia, V&A Waterfront, On Nicol, and Mall of Africa Pick n Pay stores.

Read more on:
johannesburg
Rand - Dollar
18.00
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
19.55
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.44
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,643.66
0.0%
Silver
18.87
0.0%
Palladium
2,073.00
0.0%
Platinum
858.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.15
-5.0%
Top 40
57,110
-3.1%
All Share
63,417
-2.9%
Resource 10
56,319
-7.5%
Industrial 25
78,436
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,142
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure