From gardener, dishwasher, to one of SA’s top wine sommeliers. Now his wines are on Pick n Pay shelves

Joseph Dhafana is a Zimbabwean national who fled to South Africa for freedom, now, he is recognised as one of SA's top wine sommeliers, and his wife, Tongai Wines, recently hit the shelves of select Pick n Pay stores.

Dhafana, who comes from Zimbabwe, fled political oppression and famine and sought refuge in South Africa's Mother City in 2009. The wine maker and his wife made the tough decision to leave their child behind while they tried to make a better life for him in Cape Town, but they soon learned it would not be easy.

Having arrived penniless, Dhafana asked for a job at a local Cape Town restaurant but found nothing.

He was told the only available job was that of a gardener, and Dhafana gladly took on the responsibility. He later became a dishwasher and a bartender.

"Each and every county has its own problems, but then again it's all up to us as people. Are we going to do well in all these problems or are we going to just fold our arms. [Ultimately] determination brings success," Dhafana told Business Insider.

After tasting wine for the first time on his 28th birthday, Dhafana discovered what would soon become his passion.

While making money to survive and send back home, Dhafana also paid for his studies and worked hard to become a sommelier and wine expert. It all paid off.

"Dhafana was appointed to the most prestigious sommelier position in South Africa. As head sommelier at La Colombe, rated seventh best restaurant in the world at the time, he was exposed to an extensive international audience and his reputation grew apace," according to Pick n Pay.

Similarly, three of his friends from Zimbabwe – Marlvin Gwese, Tinashe Nyamudoka, and Pardon Taguzu – who had also fled to South Africa, developed a passion for wine.

The group individually worked their way up in the South African wine industry and became some of the country's top sommeliers and wine makers.

"To have made it out of Zimbabwe and be able to produce wines that are pleasing to the palate is a dream come true for me and my friends," said Dhafana. "At the same time, being stocked in high-end Pick n Pay stores is an accolade that makes me immensely proud and filled with joy."

In 2017, the four friends represented their home country in the World Blind Tasting Championships in France, making them the first team to represent Zimbabwe.

"After seven years, I hung up my apron at La Colombe to become a full-time winemaker and co-found the Black Cellar Club, which brings together and inspires talented winemakers, and helps make wine less intimidating, especially to people of colour in South Africa," he said.

Dhafana's journey into the wine industry was long but all the hard work paid off. His wines - Tongai Freedom Red blend, Tongai Sauvignon Blanc, and Tongai Premium Chardonnay – retail for between R145 and R165 a bottle.

The retailer has ordered 100 cases each of the Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Freedom Red. They can be found at Constantia, V&A Waterfront, On Nicol, and Mall of Africa Pick n Pay stores.