Ban on spectators at the summer Olympics.

Tokyo has declared a Covid-19 state of emergency.

The Olympics are banning spectators from the games after Tokyo declared a Covid-19 state of emergency, organisers said on Thursday.

"It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections," Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told Reuters.

The New York Times reports that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged the challenge the country faced as the more contagious Delta variant had begun to circulate. He warned about the danger of the virus spreading beyond Tokyo as people travelled home for the summer holidays.

But at the same time, Suga pledged to deliver an Olympic Games that would go down in history not as another victim of the pandemic, but as an example of fortitude in the face of adversity.

Viewers will be tuning in from around the world, he said, and "I want to transmit to them a message from Tokyo about overcoming hardship with effort and wisdom."

The bar for achieving that goal moved even higher on Wednesday, when Tokyo reported 920 new coronavirus infections, the highest number since May, when the case count briefly rose over 1,000.

The state of emergency announced on Thursday will start on Monday and be in effect for the duration of the Olympics, which begin on July 23. It is the fourth time that Tokyo has been put under a state of emergency since the beginning of the pandemic.





