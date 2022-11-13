How an agency started as a passion project helped SA socialites reach millionaire status

Ntando Zikalala is the founder of the To The Max brand management agency, which works with the likes of actresses Linda Mtoba and Zola Nombona, and YouTuber Mpoomy Ledwaba.

The agency started as Zikalala’s hobby while she juggled a 9-to-5 corporate job.

In December 2020, Zikalala’s New Year’s resolution was to grow her business. Almost two years later, she’s helped her talents make their first million.

Through Zikalala’s agency, actress Zola Nombona has become Foschini’s first brand ambassador.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The entertainment industry isn’t only about the glitz, glam, and popular celebrity lifestyle – someone has to run the show behind the scenes. That’s exactly what Ntando Zikalala does.

Zikalala, CEO and founder of To The Max brand management agency, has over the years worked with socialites such as actresses Linda Mtoba and Zola Nombina and YouTuber, podcaster, and businessperson Mpoomy Ledwaba.

Zikalala learned the ropes by managing the late Bob Mabena’s gigs. He was her stepfather.

She had very little experience in the field, but learned as much as possible from her mother, media personality Zandi Nhlapho, who had exposed her to the entertainment industry, and from her full-time job as business director at Liquid Image Consulting.

In her day job, Zikalala’s duties include public relations, conferencing, organising events, and the like. These skills made it easy for her to start her passion project, centered around pop culture, lifestyle, and the entertainment industry.

“To The Max started off as a hobby before it even had a name. What I do is to build a brand to make it so desirable and brand-aligned that we attract other brand opportunities through our positioning,” she told Business Insider South Africa.

The first talent she worked with was Linda Mtoba, who had just started her acting career on a popular drama series called Isibaya, that aired on Mzansi Magic and Showmax.

“I took care of Linda when she was on Isibaya about three months, and at the time she had about 10,000 followers on Instagram. That was a story from literally six years ago. With Linda, we were able to do what other celebrities do in ten years. Because it was consistent work every single day. She was a newcomer, so everything was fresh,” she said.



Today, Mtoba has almost two million followers on Instagram.

After seeing the success of Mtoba’s brand, Zikalala thought it was time to take her business a little more seriously.

“It was a new year’s resolution, actually. On 31 December, I made a decision to start To The Max brand management. My sister encouraged me to do it because I was good at it.



“On that same day, I then a got a call from Zola Nombona and I signed her on,” Zikalala said.

Nombona is a local actress who’s had roles on Generations, Lockdown, Intersexions, and other movies and TV shows.

At the time, Nombona did not have a brand of her own outside of being an actress and Zikalala’s job was to help her rebrand and define who she is. “Zola was already a respected artist in the industry. We just had to rebrand her and solidify her brand,” said Zikalala.

Through brand management, Nombona has also become Foschini’s first brand ambassador.

Zikalala says a brand's success is measured by its ability to feed the creative outside of their acting or any other career.



One of the milestones Zikalala has reached in her career is helping all her talents reach their first million.



Although countless people have become successful by themselves on social media, the 29-year-old believes that creatives could all do with a good manager. This allows them more time to focus on their craft.



“I wish and pray for everyone to have a manager. Every single creative artist deserves that so that they can focus on their creativity and their art and be able to deliver maximum results.



“Can you imagine if Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian had to worry about responding to their emails? When would she be making music or writing?” giggled the manager.



The next step in Zikalala’s career is to launch a new division in her business focusing on brand management in sports.





