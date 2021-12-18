American silent film actress Dorothy Gibson was one of the approximately 700 survivors of the tragedy.

Upon arriving in New York City unscathed, she immediately began filming "Saved From the Titanic," the first film to depict the events of the sinking. It was released in May 1912, a month after the crash. She is famous for wearing the same clothes and shoes in the movie as she had worn during the actual sinking.

While the film was successful, it exists only in memories now. The only known print of the film was destroyed in a fire.