No oil, use good meat – tips from SA’s first wors champ who lost part of a pinkie chopping lamb

Tommy Hendriks, Shoprite's first ever Boerewors Championship winner, was crowned in 1992.

His ideal wors is a good quality mix of beef, pork, and fat.

The blockman, born in Uppington, learnt how to make boerewors at different butcheries from lamb and liver meats.

After 32 years, he lost part of his pinkie at a butchery, which he says demonstrates he is an excellent blockman.

Every year Tommy Hendriks, South Africa's first-ever boerewors champion who was awarded the title in 1992, enters the competition.

The former blockman and butcher, now 74 years old, began his love affair with meat in the late 1960s in his hometown of Upington, where he had many jobs, including herding sheep and later handling deliveries for a local butchery by bike.

While working for the butchery, Hendriks watched the owner with keen interest as he fulfilled wors orders.

"He used to make wors, and I looked at him when he made all types and kinds of wors, and I said to myself, one day I will do this," Hendriks said.

"As we delivered, [I] so wanted to finish with the deliveries because I wanted to be in the butchery to see what’s going on… I was so eager to learn," he said.

His time at the local butchery exposed him to making different types of meat, including garlic polony, and a more distinct kind, liver wors, and lamb. His meat acumen grew sharper when he became a sausage-maker for a butchery called Levinsons.

"And there, they made all the stuff, viennas, polony; and I was a sausage maker and they put me in the cutting room," he said.

Eventually, Hendriks worked in the Western Cape for Grand Bazaars from 1995, which was later bought by Shoprite where he continued to work in the retailer's butchery until he retired.

For Hendriks, who lost half of his pinkie finger on the job, the mark of a true butcher is a severed finger or two.

"If one says to me, 'I am blockman', people can boast sometimes, then I say, 'alright, show me your hands'," he said.

After 32 years of working in butcheries, Hendriks lost part of his pinkie while cutting first-grade lamb for Shoprite in Durbanville.

Here are some tips for the best wors from the first ever boerewors champion

Although people have different tastes today, the foundations of a good boerewors, according to Hendriks, are good meat, good spices, and some ingredients that aren’t accepted in today’s standards, such as chutney, worcester sauce, and garlic.

For the meat, "boerewors must always have the best meat… it must be good trimmings… lean meat" he says.

"See that your meat is fresh, good quality meat, and the other thing that I found in the earlier days, a wors, you mustn't stir, or handle it too much, [because] then it's stiff," he said.

Traditional wors is typically made up of beef and pork, ensuring that it is juicy, but for people who do not eat pork, it can be replaced by beef brisket, because of its fatty contents.

The meat should not be handled too much, as that encourages the meat to dry up. The casing should also not be too tight.

Hendriks said boiling wors is the worst way of cooking it and dries out the meat. Cooking it over coals, instead of chemically treated charcoal, is better, and over wood is the best.

If cooking it using electricity, placing the wors in a pan that isn’t piping hot is the ideal way of cooking it while turning occasionally.

"Don't prick, don't throw water, don't throw cooking oil," he says.