A timeline of what Trump was doing as his MAGA mob attacked the US Capitol on Jan 6

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is set to release its full report this week.

The probe focused on how the January 6 riot unfolded — and how Trump's actions that day could have played a role in it.

Here's what we know about Trump's actions and activities as his supporters breached the Capitol.

The House committee investigating the January 6 riots at the Capitol is set to release its full and final report on its probe — and former US President Donald Trump's involvement in the insurrection.

The panel hosted its final hearing and released an executive summary of the highly-anticipated report on Monday.

In October, the January 6 Committee's eighth primetime hearing zeroed in on President Donald Trump's actions — and refusal to act — during the 187 minutes that his supporters violently breached the US Capitol before he recorded a video urging them to "go home."





Details of how the riots played out from within the White House are fuzzy due to the White House's shoddy record-keeping practices and the absence of Trump's then-executive assistant Molly Michael on January 6, 2021. The January 6 panel also found that Trump appeared to have ordered the White House photographer to stop taking pictures of him once the siege of the Capitol began.

But the committee filled in the gaps with records and testimony from then-White House aides, including former White House officials deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, who both testified publicly.

White House phone records obtained by the Committee and reported on by the Washington Post and CBS also provide a detailed accounting of Trump's many phone calls to aides, lawyers, and members of Congress before and after the riots.

But the phone records contain a nearly seven-hour gap between 11:17 and 18:54, a crucial period of time during which Trump spoke at a rally urging attendees to protest the certification of electoral votes, pressured former Vice President Mike Pence, and watched the siege on the Capitol unfold on Fox News from his private dining room off the Oval Office, according to aides.

Here's a timeline of what we know about Trump's actions as the riot unfolded, according to the White House daily diary from January 6 and the Trump Twitter Archive:

11:38: Trump goes to the South Grounds of the White House.

Trump goes to the South Grounds of the White House. 11:39 to 11:41: Trump travels to the Ellipse in his motorcade.

Trump travels to the Ellipse in his motorcade. 11:55: Trump takes the stage at the "Save America Rally."

Trump takes the stage at the "Save America Rally." 12:00 to 13:12: Trump speaks at the rally, where he repeats his lies about the 2020 election being stolen and urges his supporters to "fight like hell."

Trump speaks at the rally, where he repeats his lies about the 2020 election being stolen and urges his supporters to "fight like hell." 13:19: Trump returns to the White House from the Ellipse.

Trump returns to the White House from the Ellipse. 13:21: Trump meets with his valet.

Trump meets with his valet. 13:25: Trump sits down in the private dining room near the Oval Office. He sat at the head of the table and faced a TV set to Fox News, which began broadcasting scenes of the mob assault on the Capitol. The chief White House photographer said she was denied access to Trump until 16:00.

Trump sits down in the private dining room near the Oval Office. He sat at the head of the table and faced a TV set to Fox News, which began broadcasting scenes of the mob assault on the Capitol. The chief White House photographer said she was denied access to Trump until 16:00. 13:49 : Trump tweets a video of his speech at the Ellipse, when he'd falsely claimed the election "stolen." DC Metropolitan Police at this time declare a riot at the Capitol. White House staff pleaded with Trump to make a strong public statement calling off the rioters.

Trump tweets a video of his speech at the Ellipse, when he'd falsely claimed the election "stolen." DC Metropolitan Police at this time declare a riot at the Capitol. White House staff pleaded with Trump to make a strong public statement calling off the rioters. 14:24: After rioters breach the Capitol, Trump tweets: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"

After rioters breach the Capitol, Trump tweets: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" 14:38: Trump tweets: "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

Trump tweets: "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" 15:13: Trump tweets: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Trump tweets: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" 16:00: Trump stops watching TV and leaves the private dining room.

Trump stops watching TV and leaves the private dining room. 16:03: Trump goes to the Rose Garden to film a video message again repeating his lies that the election was "stolen" and urging his supporters to "go home" saying, "we love you, you're very special."

Trump goes to the Rose Garden to film a video message again repeating his lies that the election was "stolen" and urging his supporters to "go home" saying, "we love you, you're very special." 16:07: Trump returns to the Oval Office.

Trump returns to the Oval Office. 16:17: Trump tweets out his video. Twitter subsequently takes down the video.

Trump tweets out his video. Twitter subsequently takes down the video. 18:01: Trump tweets: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"'

Trump tweets: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"' 18:27: Trump goes to the second-floor residence.

Trump has repeatedly denied responsibility for the violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, describing the bipartisan committee's investigation into his involvement as a witch hunt. Earlier this week, the January 6 committee also asked the Department of Justice to prosecute the former president on four charges related to the insurrection, including conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to make false statements, obstruction of an official proceeding, and inciting an insurrection.

Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said the panel's investigation would provide a "roadmap to justice," though the criminal referral itself does not carry any legal weight and the DOJ is not obligated to bring charges against Trump.

"One of the purposes of a referral is that if you think there is a crime, it puts some accountability on the prosecutor's decision on whether to charge or not," Columbia law professor Daniel Richman told The Washington Post. "It's an accountability-shifting device."

In response to the criminal referral, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to take a hit at Trump, saying the "entire nation knows who is responsible" for the Capitol riots, without directly naming the former president.

"The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day," McConnell said in a statement to CNN, the news outlet's Manu Raju tweeted Monday. "Beyond that, I don't have any immediate observations."

Note: This list was first published in July 2022 and has been updated to reflect recent developments.



