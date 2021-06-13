A woman had to be cut out of a chair after getting stuck demonstrating a sex position for TikTok.

She shared a video of herself stuck, and another one where she's cut out by firefighters.

She said she was demonstrating the sexual fetish of being stuck.

A TikToker was rescued by the fire department after trying to demonstrate a sex position.

TikTok user @sydneysomethin shared a video of herself fully clothed and stuck in a chair, saying she had been stuck for 30 minutes. "I am literally stuck in it and I can't get out."

In a later video, she explained that her account is about sex work, and she was trying to make a post about the sexual fetish of being stuck:

She also shared another TikTok showing her being cut of the chair.

It shows her standing with the chair around her as she greets the rescuers from the fire department of Ann Arbor, Michigan:

One of them says "Oh you did get stuck in there didn't you?"

It then shows them using bolt cutters and then a hydraulic rescue tool known as the "jaws of life" to break the chair.

PennLive reported that the Ann Arbor Fire Department confirmed responding to reports of a person stuck in a chair on Tuesday.

