We created a list of South Africa's Top 10 TikTok creators of 2021.

Wian van den Berg a 26-year-old magician from Cape Town with 13 million followers came in first place.

The list ranked according to followers includes creators Liam Stoffberg , Khanyisa Jaceni and more

Business Insider SA compiled a list of South Africa’s top 10 TikTok creators for 2021, ranking the creators with the most followers to the least. In first place is Wian 'the magician' van den Berg, who became a magician at the age of 15 later polished his talents to become the TikTok sensation he is.

With a following of 15.7 million and 276.8 million likes, the creator says that majority of his following is based in the United States. His most viewed post this year had 45.7 million views and 2.8 million likes.

Abracadabra…

Within a few months of joining TikTok in 2018 the star was able to get brand deals and sponsorships. Despite not getting paid by the leading tech company for his videos, he is grateful that he can make a good living from the deals with companies such as Ster Kinekor, “I would say a lot more than what a regular job would pay lol,” says Van den Berg.

Van den Berg has also worked with the likes of Krispy Kreme Donuts. In his video which got 5.3 million likes and 50.3 million views is of him approaching an array of donuts in the shop. The magician pulls out the last donut from a tray through the glass display- the reaction of the Krispy Kreme employee and customer is one to watch. He then casually walks off enjoying the chocolate glazed donut.

Making it an aim to post 3-5 videos a day, the star says that being a TikToker is his career. “I did study after school, but now this is the only thing I do,” he said.

Tenn Musara – # 2

In second place is @superherointraining, Tevin Musara who to date has 9.3 million followers on TikTok, 1 million on Instagram and 27 000 subscribers on YouTube.

A week ago the creator can be seen showing appreciation for his fans, captioning his video, “Your support has been life changing. #lucky #atevthing # blessed #2021wrapped.

Musara’s most viral video of 2021 is of him reacting to a video of ordinary people performing heroic acts – in the video a man saves another from an oncoming train or an elderly lady putting a child on her back who struggles to cross at the pedestrian walk.

John-Marc van Wyk- # 3

Our number three is John-Marc van Wyk, who makes for quite the jokester . The creator remakes parodies of TikToks with reasonably good views.

The tiktoker is also a humanitarian two posts show the TikToke who has 8.2 million followers remaking a video of a TikTok @wasildaoud wasting milk instead or recreating the exact video he shows himself saving the milk, captioning the video, “Why do people waste food” alongside clips of children stricken by famine.

Though the video is not Van Wky’s most viewed video is has has 3.7 million likes with 24.7 million views. The same video is reused by the creator instead this one shows Van Wyk volunteering and spreading awareness with Missionary in Africa.

John-Marc van Wyk the humanitarian…

Karl Kugelmann – #4

Karl Kugelmann, the beach boy with ocean eyes takes it at number four. The Cape Town native and Ian Somerhalder look alike can’t quite seem to keep his shirt on.

With a bone for adventure as featured on his TikTok account, Kugelmann has 6 million followers.

His top liked video which has 1.6 million likes is of him doing a challenge swinging a girl from side-to-side to Kane Brown’s song 'Like a Rodeo'.

Like A Rodeo challenge…

Liam Stoffberg - # 5

TikToks have been known to be a compilation of funny videos and skits - Liam Stoffberg does it all from challenges, videos of his girlfriend or comedy skits.

This creator comes in fifth with 3.6 million followers.

His topped liked video probably relatable to a lot of South African school kids who struggle to do their homework but are distracted by their phones. Stoffberg is seen as the table trying to do his homework but falls off his chair after watching a video which wakes his mother [ him dressed in a pink gown and scarf as long hair] shouting at him, “hey, you better be doing your homework!”

The struggle of doing your homework…

Daniel Vermaak – # 6

Daniel Vermaak comes in at number six with 3 million followers. Some of his videos include pranking his mother and videos similar to famous TikToker @Khaby.lame

Our very own @Khaby.lime…

Witney Ramabulana - # 7

Witney Ramabulana 2.5 million followers comes in seventh place also has her very own page created by a fan @witney8fan.page. The star’s very first TikTok had 9077 views with her video views raking over into the hundred thousands to the millions.

Some of her videos show her with friends an family using local favourite music in her videos.

Ramabulana at a wedding dancing to Shwi by Dj Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Young Stunna…

Sphokuhle.n - # 8

Sphokuhle.n comes in at number eight with 2.6 million. The 20-year-old sensation can be seen recreating videos to some of 2021’s trending audios and songs.

The creator recreates the choreography to ‘Caught a Vibe’ a song by Willow Smith which seems to have taken the internet by a storm. The song has been reused over 2.1 million times.

Sphokuhle.n seems to have ‘Caught a Vibe’…

Troy Shepards - #9

This TikToker and music artist comes in at number nine, he debuted on TikTok on July 20, 2019. Troy Shepards now has 1.8 million followers. The TikToker who gained success for some of his classic impersonations of South African Accents, languages or scenarios. Besides his being TikTok famous he also released a song titled, 'Karabo'.

Moms be like…

…we’ve all thought of running away from home at some point

Khanyisa Jaceni – # 10

At number ten may be one of South Africa’s most used TikTok audio account Khanyisa Jaceni. The also Amapiano artist has 1.5 million followers.

Her audio ‘Forehead empowerment’ shows Jaceni in a full face beat and hair done showing self-appreciation for her forehead. The audio has been used over 13 000 times on TikTok and be seen used in Instagram reels.

But, Ndimhle…

