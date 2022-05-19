Influencer facing charges for allegedly starting forest fire to shoot a glamorous TikTok dance video

Pakistan police have filed a complaint against a TikToker for starting a forest fire for a video.

Humaira Asghar — or Dolly — sparked outrage after posting a clip of herself dancing beside a fire.

The video comes as Pakistan and India have been hit by a severe heatwave, killing dozens.

A Pakistani influencer is facing charges for allegedly starting a forest fire to shoot a glamorous TikTok dance video amid a deadly heatwave in the country.

Humaira Asghar, better known as Dolly to her 11.5 million TikTok followers, sparked massive outrage this week after sharing a video of herself in a long gown walking and dancing next to a fire in Pakistan's Margalla Hills. The area is part of the Himalayan foothills.

"Fire erupts wherever I am," read the caption of the now-deleted video.

According to Pakistani media outlet The News, the Islamabad Police have lodged a complaint against her under the country's wildlife and environmental protection laws.

"The area is part of Margalla Hills National Park which has reported multiple incidents of wildfires recently which damaged the ecosystem," the complaint read, as per The News.

Asghar has denied starting the fire and said in a statement via her assistant that there was "no harm making videos," as per Al Jazeera.

Her video has also sparked a backlash on social media, with many users criticising her for being oblivious to environmental issues.

"Do you know why the WEATHER in Pakistan is so hot these days? We have less than 9 years to combat CLIMATE CHANGE, or the Earth's weather will NEVER be the same. Meanwhile this ignorant TikToker set FIRE to Margalla Hills just for a — [reel]," a commenter tweeted.

Rina Saeed Khan Satti, an environmental activist and chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, said that Asghar "should have been holding a bucket of water to extinguish the fire instead of glamorising it," as per Al Jazeera.

Asghar did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

She is not the only person accused of starting a forest fire in Pakistan while chasing social media views. At least one other hillside fire this week was started for a video, Al Jazeera said.

It's a "disturbing and dangerous trend," especially during the country's hot and dry season, Satti tweeted.

Over the past two months, Pakistan and its neighbour India have been hit by a severe heatwave, which has killed dozens of people in both countries.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's federal minister for climate change, said in late April that her country had skipped the spring season and had gone directly from winter to summer, as per Reuters.





