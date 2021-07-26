A TikTok creator behind a viral video and audio of a gray-and-white cat has created an Instagram account for the feline.

The video went viral in June and featured user @june_banoon singing "here comes the boy" as the cat approached.

The sound has since been used more than 13.000 times as other TikTok users feature their own animals.

"Mashed Potatoes" - the cat featured in a viral TikTok video that started the melodic "Here Comes the Boy" trend - has joined Instagram, the user who made the original TikTok video announced on Sunday.

The original video, uploaded on June 30, has been viewed more than 28 million times and has been liked more than 7 million times.

In the video, the gray-and-white feline - real name Johnny - walks down the street toward the camera as the TikTok creator, @june_banoon, sings a tune greeting him.

"Here comes the boy! Hello boy! Welcome! There is he is. He is here," they sing in an audio that has since been used in over 13,000 videos. Others have used the audio to show off their own pets, while others have used it to show off the important men in their lives.

In a post to TikTok on Sunday, @june_banoon said that they were constantly receiving questions about the neighborhood cat from people who "are always curious about how he's doing, where he's going, and what he's up to."

They said they saw the cat, who lives down the street from her, "almost daily" and planned to regularly post more photos of him on the @mashed.potatoes_official account.

"I have lots of pictures of him because he's just so handsome," @june_banoon said.





