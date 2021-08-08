A tiger attacked a woman at a safari park in Chile. The woman later died due to her injuries.

The woman was cleaning the enclosure, but the tiger's cage door was left open.

An investigation is being carried out into how the door was left open while someone was in there.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A young woman has died after a tiger attacked her at a safari park in Chile.

The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, was a worker at the safari park and was cleaning the tiger's enclosure at the safari park, located in Rancagua, a city 96 kilometres south of the Chilean capital Santiago.

The animals can roam the enclosure freely, usually while guests drive through them, but they are kept in separate spaces when staff clean or perform maintenance in the enclosure.

However, the tiger's cage door was left open, said Williams Espinoza of the Rancagua police. The tiger then escaped and attacked the woman, who suffered severe neck wounds in the brutal but brief ordeal.

A young woman working at a Chilean safari park died on Friday after a tiger attacked her, police said.

"She did not realise that the door of the animal's cage was open and was immediately attacked by this tiger, causing her death on the spot," Espinoza said, as reported by CNN.

The park was closed while police investigated the incident. Jorge Mena, an agent from the regional public prosecutor's office, stated that a separate investigation would be carried out to see if there was any third-party culpability that caused the tiger attack to happen.

Specifically, the investigation will look into why and how the door to the tiger's cage was left open while the woman went about cleaning the enclosure.

While deaths caused by big cat attacks are rare, Big Cat Rescue reports that there have been 783 incidents involving captive exotic cats in the USA alone since 1990. They report that these attacks have resulted in 25 deaths, including five children.