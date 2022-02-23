Thousands of couples in China flocked to marriage registries on February 22, 2022.

In the Chinese language, the "two" and "love" are phonetically similar.

The date falls on a Tuesday while also being the 22nd day of the Lunar calendar's first month also added to its appeal.

Thousands of people in China flocked to marriage registries to tie the knot on Tuesday — February 22, 2022 — taking advantage of what they believed to be an auspicious day for love.

The date was popular for multiple reasons. Firstly, the Chinese words for "two" and "love" are phonetically similar, which had many believing the date to be lucky for love, reported the Global Times.

According to the South China Morning Post, the date is also the 22nd day of the first month of the Lunar calendar and falls on a Tuesday, the second day of the week — making it a day chock-full of "twos" that won't occur again for another 200 years.

The date — 22/02/2022 in the day-month-year format — is also a palindrome, meaning it reads the same way forwards and backwards.

The SCMP reported 4,745 couples in Beijing booked slots to register their marriages on the date. The figure was twice the number of couples who requested timeslots on Valentine's Day, a conventionally popular wedding date.

This surge prompted the local Civil Affairs Bureau to extend their working hours and cancel lunch breaks on Tuesday to cope with the number of applications.

"We'd like to remind the public that it's better not to flock together to avoid the coronavirus infection. If you love each other, every day is a good day," a civil affairs official in Beijing told the SCMP.

In other major cities like Shanghai, civil affairs bureaus saw twice to three times the number of couples choosing February 22 for their wedding date, per the SCMP. Meanwhile, Global Times reported that marriage registries in smaller cities like Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Henan, and Hefei were also fully booked on the date.

A similar trend was observed in other parts of Asia. In Singapore, where the majority of the 5.7 million-strong population is ethnically Chinese, more than 500 couples tied the knot on February 22.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal also reported that the date "2/22/22" appealed to couples looking to get hitched in Las Vegas, with some citing the rarity of the number as a "sign."

