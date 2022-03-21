A youth-led charity organisation collects sports equipment and donates it to communities in need — their latest made it to Zimbabwe.

— Started by four high school boys they recently donated cricket equipment to kit an entire team.

They're now collecting boxing gloves for an inner-city children's programme.

The philosophy of the movie "Pay it Forward" puts a smile on a developmental cricket team in Zimbabwe.



Play it Forward, a charity organisation, originally founded by four schoolboys, has extended its acts of kindness beyond South African borders to a cricket team in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. They managed to collect four full cricket bags with kit and clothing to kit out the entire team.

A local coach approached the organisation requesting donations which he then donated to the team in his hometown.

A class teacher gives his class an assignment to think of how they can make the world a better place and to actually do it. His students then created a movement which sparks acts of kindness: doing something for other people. In the spirit of sports they replaced the 'pay' with 'play'. All founders of the charity are avid sports players who play all sports, but mainly cricket.

During cricket matches the group noticed that some of their opponents didn't have enough kit and so they gave their kit to these teams. They would then collect from others and donate to other communities and underprivileged teams.

Having just celebrated their fourth birthday on March 2, the organisation only has one of its founding members left, Ross Garrett, 15,who currently attends at St Stithians' Boys College.

Garrett's parents, Alice Garrett and Paul Nixon, told Business Insider South Africa that the majority of the donations come in by word of mouth and through social media awareness. Collection points of any sporting equipment are at Pirates Rugby Club and The Sports Republic shop in the school.

"We [the parents] also arrange to meet and collect donations in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg and receive donations at home or at work if needed," said Nixon.

The organisation is now collecting boxing gloves which will be donated to an inner-city children's sports programme that takes place on Saturdays.

Among some of their donations are running shoes donated to One Small Act of Kindness and Kindness like Confettii Johannesburg.

