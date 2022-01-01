None

Evoke Marketing Agency is behind Ourlives Marketplace, a digital marketplace it created after finding that start-up entrepreneurs couldn't afford to market themselves.

Founded in 2020, Ourlives is a platform for local products and services to build brand awareness and create more excitement and hype about buying local.

Curated for entrepreneurs and customers to give South African brands and services access on the site, businesses can register their products or services on one of six price packages starting at R499 per month.

South African marketing agency, Evoke Advertising Agency found that young entrepreneurs couldn't afford to market their start-ups or businesses. That led to the agency creating Ourlives Marketplace a digital space for proudly South African brands.

Good marketing comprises many dimensions; the ideal outcome most entrepreneurs want is to generate sales, says founder Thabang Moye.

"Unfortunately for any brand to reach a lot of people they have to have a big marketing budget," says Moye.

Initially formed as a small publication that focused on the promotion of brands and small businesses, Moye quickly turned the idea into a marketplace in 2020.



In the past year the platform has linked up with more than 50 brands. The success rate of your business is measured in two ways, brand awareness and lead generation.

The agency provides entrepreneurs with monthly analysis of brand reach. "We also give insights; recommendations for the brand on what to do to get maximum exposure," said Moye.

Brands appear in two ways on the Ourlives marketplace: they can either register their brands or businesses for those who may not know how to operate their own digital marketing this then allows them to register and list their brand or business using Ourlives. The alternative is through affiliation, these are brands that are listed on the platform by them to bring brand awareness to consumers through Ourlives Marketplace.

Offering six price packages beginning at R499 and topping off at R6,999. Pricing varies according to the services provided in each package. The packages are tailored to meet create a digital footprint for the business and help local brands succeed, says Moye.

Among the registered businesses is Nibble Pack founded by 26-year-old Irene Disemelo who recently joined the platform. Nibble Pack offers mobile cooking services, meal preparation, and corporate catering.





Tosh detergents, started by Lufuno Rasoesoe, a civil engineer who turned to formulating detergents amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is also on the platform. The detergents are now available in Spar at Mall@55 in Centurion, Gauteng.

Rasoesoe loves what she does, and has always known that there is so much more inside of her and that she needs to share it with the world. For her, @tosh_detergents is a way to better her life, her society but more importantly a way to contribute to positive change in the world. pic.twitter.com/1Qvdgvz2HP — Ourlives Marketplace (@OurlivesMarket) December 3, 2021





