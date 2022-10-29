The UK raged about SA-facilitated training for Chinese pilots. Turns out the UK did it too.

The previous administration in the United Kingdom was recently terribly outraged that a South African company had recruited former fighter pilots from that country to train Chinese flyers.

But Britain sent serving Royal Air Force pilots to teach in China, and welcomed Chinese students at its military colleges, Sky News reported.

Intelligence and military sources in the UK are as puzzled at the recent noise as is targeted school, the Test Flying Academy of South Africa.

But the UK opposition party, and politicians in Australia, are still demanding action.

In what turned out to be the dying days of the short-lived Liz Truss administration, the United Kingdom issued an alert about a serious threat: a South African company was recruiting former pilots of the Royal Air Force and putting them to use training Chinese fighter pilots.

This, said the UK, constituted a serious risk to its national security. Less formal comments from Britain's military included the word "treason".

The company involved, the Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA), was puzzled, not least of all because it had been doing the exact same kind of training for many years with the definite, undoubted knowledge of the UK military.

It turns out sources with inside knowledge of the UK's military operations are also puzzled by the sudden outbreak of outrage – because the UK has sent its fighter pilots to China to help train Chinese pilots.

At least three Chinese nationals have been trained at an RAF college, Sky News reported on Friday, while four fighter pilots were sent to Beijing to help teach an "Aviation English Course".

That course title appears to have been a misnomer, a source told Sky security and defence editor Deborah Haynes, as evidenced by the fact that it had to be taught by frontline military aviators, and was part of a broader effort to help China learn to deal with overseas deployment.

The UK's defence ministry did not answer Sky's questions on that training.

Truss – who personally commented on the gravity of the South African facilitated training of Chinese pilots – has since been replaced as the UK's prime minister. But the armed forces minister who was front-and-centre in raising the alarm, James Heappey, has been reappointed to that post.

The UK's opposition Labour party has expressed its outrage at the possible breaches of security that could, in theory, occur when British pilots train Chinese pilots. And in Australia, the government has vowed to investigate what it said was TFASA hiring its former military pilots, as well as fighter pilots from New Zealand.

The UK has appeared to suggest it would put diplomatic or other pressure on South Africa to shut down TFASA. It has yet to respond to Business Insider South Africa questions on the timing and nature of any such efforts.



