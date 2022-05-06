Takealot's new Cape Town pick-up point has robot helpers — and they help get your parcel in 3 minutes

Takealot's new collection point has robots to deliver your parcel into your hands.

The guided robots have an average collection time of three minutes.

They have also increased productivity, Takealot said.

With the assistance of robots, Takealot shoppers can now collect their parcels from the new pick-up point in Richmond Park, Cape Town, in just three minutes.

Takealot, South Africa's largest online retailer, recently halted its collection offering at its Cape Town distribution centre, moving it to the new facility in Richmond Park.

The new pick-up point spreads across 1,550m2 of floor space and is equipped with technological advancements that offer customers a seamless collection experience. The adjoining warehouse is 4,611m2 large, with an additional office on 569m2 floor space with bolstered distribution centre technology and innovation.

Shoppers can now collect their packages from a customer-facing area with the help of warehouse transport and delivery systems using automated guided vehicles (AGV).

The guided vehicles are said to have only ever been used in non-consumer-facing environments across the world and are, for the first time, delivering parcels into customers' hands at the Richmond Park collection point.

Takealot's Richmond Park Pick-up Point

Although consumer demand for click-and-collect services predates the pandemic, it did spur a significant rise for this option.

Takealot's move comes with this continued rise in consumer demand for pick-ups or the convenience of the click-and-collect model. Customers also save on delivery costs and can collect their parcels at a time that is more convenient for them

"With the support of AGVs, Takealot staff are able to offer an even quicker, yet still personal collection experience," the online retailer said in a statement.

"With an average collection time of just three minutes, these 'little robot helpers' guarantee safe transport of packages from behind the scene into shoppers' hands," the company said.

While the robotic vehicles have become a critical component of the logistic chain at Richmond Park, they also provide a fully automated experience that brings in an element of fun, excitement, and innovation into the collection experience, said Takealot.

It has also helped boost productivity, it said.

The collection point's other tech features include advanced sign-in capabilities, name recognition, as well as more convenient, hassle-free returns done quicker.

