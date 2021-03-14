It is "onerous and difficult" to sort out funding for land reform when you can't secure title deeds, says the Motsepe Foundation.

It is still talking to traditional leaders and communities all over the country , but the "agriculture and land reform process in South Africa is extremely complex and challenging".

It did not address questions about a pledge made by its co-founder to black farmers 16 months ago.

Land reform is tough, says the foundation created by Patrice Motsepe and Precious Moloi Motsepe, but it is still trying, and learning.

"The agriculture and land reform process in South Africa is extremely complex and challenging," said the Motsepe Foundation in a statement issued last week, but it is "committed to making a humble contribution to the agriculture and land reform process in South Africa."

The statement came amid – but made no reference whatsoever to – questions about Patrice Motsepe's promise to black farmers 16 months ago, of a multi-billion-rand fund to help integrate them into South Africa's food system.

The organisers of the conference where he made the announcement, the African Farmers Association of SA (Afasa), say they have heard nothing from him since.

It is continuing with work in sustainable agriculture and related fields, the Motsepe Foundation said in its statement, but alluded to trouble and delays. It had "numerous meetings over the past 18 months with kings, queens, traditional leaders and other rural and urban stakeholders in KwaZulu Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and Northern Cape," said the foundation. It had also prepared "several" feasibility studies with partners AgriSA. But "the agriculture and land reform sustainable development partnership programme has experienced challenges relating to the acquisition and provision of title deeds and other land security, making it onerous and difficult for banking and other financial institutions to partner, co-fund or provide finance to agriculture and land reform projects".

"However, extensive discussions and meetings are ongoing in KwaZulu Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and Northern Cape involving the Motsepe Foundation, the kings, queens, traditional leaders and their communities, poor rural as well as urban communities, commercial agricultural farmers and other stakeholders to conclude sustainable and long term agriculture and land reform partnerships."

In 2018 Patrice Motsepe told an AgriSA congress one of the major reasons land reform had seen failures was the sense of exclusion among black communities.

Two months later he pledged R3.5 billion "to help with the process of land reform in this country".

In its statement this week, the Motsepe Foundation said AgriSA had been providing the technical skills to efforts that had seen "[i]n excess of R600 million of funding" used for "tractors, farming equipment and implements, irrigation systems, the digging and construction of more than 300 boreholes, the provision of water tanks and water storage facilities, as well as the provision of fertilisers, seeds and other agricultural and farming inputs.

"Infrastructure and other development facilities have also been constructed in these traditional communities and poor rural and urban communities including clinics, schools, hundreds of classrooms, early childhood education centres, computer centres and other development and upliftment facilities."

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

