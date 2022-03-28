A South African bought a second-hand diamond bezel Cartier watch last year – for R300,000

Luxity, a reseller and authenticator of second-hand luxury goods, grew 190% since the pandemic and 86% during its 2022 financial year.

The most expensive item sold was a Cartier watch that cost R300,000.

The growth in the second-hand market in the country was partly due to global supply chain issues.

That forced shoppers who usually buy first-hand items to buy preowned goods.

As many retailers focused on recovering from the impacts of Covid-19 last year, a reseller of preowned luxury goods, Luxity, raked in a third of R1 million for a second-hand watch.

It sold a diamond bezel Roadster Cartier watch during its financial year ending February 2022, which cost R300,000.

During the period, it grew 86%, the retailer, a leading authenticator of high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and Hermès, said. Since the pandemic surfaced in South Africa in March 2020, it grew 190%.

Its growth was driven by increased demand and supply and was mainly in line with global trends. The global pre-owned luxury market grew to R524 billion ($36 billion) in 2021, Michael Zahariev, cofounder of Luxity, said.

Compared to the second-hand market, which grew by 65% between 2017 and 2021, the first-hand market only increased 12%.

Supply chain constraints and shipment delays across the globe also contributed to the resale market’s growth, Zahariev said.

He said that customers in the upper-class income bracket brought a massive push because of the limited availability of stock.

“There’s been a lot of supply constraints, shipping constraints, all the inflationary pressure; and it’s making getting some of the new items very difficult,” Zahariev said

“In fact, if you visited Louis Vuitton in January, you would have seen their shelves were practically empty; they weren’t able to get anything shipped in December. So that, in a way, is almost forcing people who can afford to only buy new, to think second hand because they don’t have enough supply,” said Zahariev.

These are the most expensive items Luxity sold during the period, including a Louis Vuitton jacket and a Hermès handbag:

Hermès Taurillon Clemence Retourne Kelly handbag: R200,000

Christian Louboutin Suede Embellished Rantus sneakers: R20,000

Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet: R90,000

Cartier Roadster watch: R299,000

Louis Vuitton cotton blend Monogram jacket: R24,000

