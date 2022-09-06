One of SA's biggest fashion firms now looks to revive local furniture manufacturing

The Foschini Group, one of South Africa's leading retail clothing groups, is making big inroads into homeware and furniture.

The company's acquisition of Tapestry Home Brands, which includes Coricraft, Dial-a-Bed, The Bed Store, and Volpes, was recently given the green light by the Competition Commission, with certain conditions.

Part of this agreement includes opening a minimum of 35 new stores within three years under the four Tapestry brands.

Foschini expects "to comfortably overshoot" this target and, in the process, revive the local furniture manufacturing industry.

One of South Africa's top retail clothing groups, The Foschini Group (TFG), has set its sights on reviving the country's furniture manufacturing sector with the recent acquisition of four familiar homeware brands.

More than 80% of TFG's annual turnover comes from clothing, with a diverse portfolio of outlets covering all fashion bases. And while the group may be best known for brands like Foschini, Markham, Sportscene, and, more recently, Jet, TFG does dabble in homeware and furniture.

TFG's main homeware brands – @home and @homelivingspace – have been around for almost two decades. Homeware, although only contributing 5.2% to TFG's turnover, has grown by more than 30% over the past year, according to the group's most recent results presentation.

Now, TFG's homeware department is expected to surge much further ahead with the acquisition of Tapestry Home Brands, which was recently approved by South Africa's Competition Commission with certain conditions. This puts Coricraft, Dial-a-Bed, The Bed Store, and Volpes under TFG's umbrella.

In its agreement with the Competition Commission, TFG committed to opening a minimum of 35 new stores within three years under the four Tapestry brands.

"We expect to comfortably overshoot this target as we bring TFG's scale and resources to bear on growing the Tapestry businesses, and we have already identified the need for an additional 17 stores for Volpes alone," said Shani Naidoo, TFG group director for its homeware division, in a statement on Monday.

Growing its furniture and homeware division also includes substituting products that are currently imported with locally made goods, according to TFG. This coincides with TFG's move to locally sourced apparel in line with its participation in the Retail-Clothing, Textile, Footwear & Leather (R-CTFL) Master Plan, developed to revitalise South Africa's manufacturing industry after it was decimated by cheap Chinese imports.

"As with the local manufacture of apparel, we expect to realise similar commercial benefits from local production of homeware such as sofas, linen and beds, including improved cash flow and reduced inventory holding requirements, while avoiding global supply chain disruptions and elevated freight costs," said TFG CEO Anthony Thunström. TFG, which already claims to source 73% of its apparel locally, is also looking to invest in the three factories which serve the Tapestry brands.



The group cited the example of local bedding, duvet and pillows brand Granny Goose and its associated manufacturer Cotton Traders, which TFG bought in 2021. The group says it has grown employment at Cotton Traders by 20% in less than a year and is planning a R20 million expansion of the factory, which is currently running at full capacity.

"By expanding the same vertical integration model which has been so successful in our apparel business to our home division, TFG is well set following the Tapestry acquisition to reindustrialise the homeware manufacturing sector in South Africa and grow local skills and employment," added Thunström.

Expanding on the plans to grow its apparel business, as an example set for its homeware brands, TFG says it's expecting to double its own local, quick-response clothing production to 31 million units by 2026.

"For each one million units of quick response apparel, we need two more MBUs [manufacturing business units], each with approximately 200 employees, producing an average of 4,200 units a day for 247 days a year," said TFG's Merchandise and Supply Chain MD, Graham Choice.

"Ultimately, we need the equivalent of 30 MBUs to achieve the FY26 local manufacture target of 31 million units. This will generate more than 1,820 new employment opportunities in our own factories and another 4,190 in those of our strategic suppliers, for a total of more than 6,000 new employment opportunities in clothing manufacture alone."



