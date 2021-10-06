Thailand will reportedly introduce a R212 entrance fee to foreign visitors in 2022.

The fee will go towards a "tourism transformation fund," the Bangkok Post reports.

The fund will help the country recover from mass tourism.

According to the Bangkok Post, visitors will be charged 500 baht, or around R212, which will go towards a "tourism transformation fund." The fund will aid projects that "transform the industry" with a focus on high-value and sustainable tourism, the publication reports.

The publication added that The National Tourism Policy Committee approved the fund earlier this year, and the proposed fee was initially 300 baht, or around R121, per person.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said that the additional 200 baht, or around R90, will fund projects in the private sector that will help the country restructure from mass tourism, as well as tourism-focused initiatives with an environmental focus, according to the publication.

"The projects should be co-creations and the government should use the fund to support projects that can create an economic impact. The proportion of public-private financial support could be 50:50, 60:40, or 70:30, depending on how much we want to make those projects happen," Supasorn told the publication.

The TAT did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

