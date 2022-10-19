But the UK has always known about Chinese pilots, says SA school in ‘treason’ storm

The Test Flying Academy of South Africa says it has strict rules in place to ensure its pilots don't end up as intelligence conduits, in either direction.

It also says the government of the United Kingdom has known – for decades – that former RAF pilots help train the Chinese military in and via South Africa.

The UK says it will urgently change legislation to outlaw its air-force-trained pilots from working as civilian contractors for foreign powers it is not entirely comfortable with.

Comrades of some 30 former RAF pilots involved in the training are reportedly branding those contractors as traitors.

The government of the United Kingdom, and the broader Nato alliance, appear to be extremely upset at the manner in which a South African company is helping to train pilots for the Chinese military.

But exactly why the UK is now on the warpath is something of a mystery – because Chinese pilots have been training in South Africa since 2002, and the UK has always known exactly what was going on, says the company involved.

The UK's armed forces minister James Heappey, with the firm support of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, this week said they would change the law to prevent pilots trained by the Royal Air Force (RAF) from passing intelligence to China.

That came after a "threat alert" on the dangers posed by RAF pilots recruited by the Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA).

Reporting on the issue has seen anonymous Western intelligence officials warn of threats that could include American national security and, last night, the accusation that TFASA's pilots from the UK are at least "potential traitors".

One Conservative MP has called for such pilots to be stripped of their British citizenship.

The UK theory appears to be that training by UK pilots, thought to number about 30, involves handing over secrets about everything from British tactics to the handling characteristics of its planes.

But intelligence is never part of the package, TFASA group executive chair and president Jean Rossouw told Business Insider South Africa on Wednesday.

"I just want to repeat what the [United Kingdom's ministry of defence or MoD] said by way of the British press in every article: no laws were broken, no secrets have been leaked, because no matter what training we do, there are very strong rules around handing over information and clear red lines, the smallest infraction means immediate dismissal."

Rossouw said the company is also careful not to deal with client projects that could include classified information.

"The British MoD has known for years what we do, and we know they know because they have been talking to some of the British pilots involved throughout. Why have they done nothing until now?"

A TFSA predecessor company first trained civilian helicopter pilots for the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) in 2002.

TFASA itself was formed with China in mind, and has never made a secret of that, publicly-available historical documents show. In fact, it was formed "with the full support of the South African government in order to pursue friendship and cooperation with China", according to one company sales pitch, and has long-standing formal partnerships and joint ventures with AVIC in both South Africa and China.

The company offers "military operational flight training", and boasts of pilots with experience flying Western planes such as the Eurofighter and Gripen. Its sales pitches have also included "training to NATO training standards". But Rossouw said TFASA has never recruited pilots directly from the UK military, and that every appointment had been from a pool of pilots working in the Middle East. They are all retired pilots already working for BAE Systems as civil contractors, he said.

The British government has suggested it would apply pressure, including via allies, to stop the support of Chinese pilot training. Its foreign office did not immediately respond to questions, including whether it had already sought to engage the government of South Africa on the issue.

Relations between the UK and China have soured considerably thanks to China's tacit support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, perhaps most notably through the large quantities of Russian oil bought by China while Nato countries attempt to economically isolate Russia.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is under enormous domestic pressure, with one UK tabloid running a dedicated live YouTube channel with the premise that her remaining term in office may be shorter than the shelf life of a lettuce.



