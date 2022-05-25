The Texas elementary-school gunman bought 2 guns right after he turned 18, authorities say

The gunman who killed 19 children at a Texas school bought a rifle hours after his 18th birthday, a report says.

The gunman turned 18 on May 16 and purchased a rifle from a licenced store on May 17, The Houston Chronicle reported, citing Senator John Whitmire.

A Texas state senator said on Tuesday the gunman may even have bought the guns on his birthday.

The gunman in the Texas elementary school shooting bought a rifle hours after his 18th birthday, authorities a Texas lawmaker said.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. The gunman was shot dead by law enforcement.

The gunman, who had turned 18 on May 16, purchased a gun from a licenced store on May 17, The Houston Chronicle reported, citing authorities and Senator John Whitmire, who was briefed on the purchase by law enforcement.

The following day, May 18, the gunman purchased 375 rounds of ammunition, and two days later, on May 20, he purchased a second rifle, the Chronicle reported.

There is some inconsistency over the dates of the purchase, however.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez told NBCDFW Tuesday that the Texas Rangers believe the gunman bought the guns on May 16, the day of his 18th birthday.

"It was the first thing that he did on his 18th birthday," Gutierrez told NBCDFW. "It's astounding to me."

The gunman, who officials said had attended Uvalde High School himself as a child, left one rifle in his truck before he entered the school on Tuesday, The Chronicle reported, citing authorities.

In Texas anyone 18 years or older can purchase a rifle, and the state has made it easier to buy guns in recent months.

In September, a new law removing requirements for competency tests, background checks, and safety assessments for handgun owners came into action, now known as permitless carry.



