No comment on whether Uvalde police chief accused of delaying response to mass shooting still working there

Natalie Musumeci ,
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo. CTV News

The superintendent of the Uvalde, Texas, school district where last month's mass shooting occurred refused to say on Thursday whether the district's embattled police chief remains an employee. 

Dr Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, was asked by a reporter during a press briefing whether Pete Arredondo, the chief of police for the school district, is still working for the district. 

"That's a personnel matter," Harrell responded. "I am not going to be able to answer that in a public forum."

Authorities have identified Arredondo as the on-scene commander during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. 

The police chief has come under fire for delaying authorities from confronting the shooter. It took more than an hour for officers to go into the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman carried out the rampage and stop him. 

Colonel Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said that Arredondo made the "wrong" decision.


