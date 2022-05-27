Texas gunman's father says his son should have killed him instead of massacring primary school students

Salvador Ramos, 42, the father of the Texas school shooter, has spoken out about his son.

Ramos said he wishes his son had killed him instead of shooting up the school.

"I just want the people to know I'm sorry man, for what my son did," Ramos told The Daily Beast.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

The father of the gunman who killed 21 people — including 19 children — at the Robb Elementary School in Texas said that his son should have killed him instead of shooting up the school.

In an interview with The Daily Beast published on Thursday, Salvador Ramos, 42, said that he never expected his son, who shares his name, to do something so violent.

"I just want the people to know I'm sorry man, for what my son did," Ramos told the outlet.

"I never expected my son to do something like that," Ramos said, per The Daily Beast. "He should've just killed me, you know, instead of doing something like that to someone."

Per the outlet, Ramos said he was at work on Tuesday when he found out his son had gone on a shooting spree at Robb Elementary. He then called the local jail to see if his son was being held there.

He only realized later on that his son, too, was dead, per The Daily Beast.

The younger Ramos was killed by law enforcement officers at the scene after barricading himself in a classroom and opening fire on the people within.

"They killed my baby man," Ramos said, per The Daily Beast. "I'm never gonna see my son again, just like they're not gonna see their kids. And that hurts me."

Ramos also told the outlet that he had not seen his son for a month after the 18-year-old cut off contact with him.

"My mom tells me he probably would have shot me too because he would always say I didn't love him," Ramos told The Daily Beast.

Ramos told the outlet that he did not know why his son had become so violent and said the younger Ramos had "stuck to himself." He said he was speaking out because he wanted his "son's story out there."

"I don't want them calling him a monster," he said, per The Daily Beast. "They don't know anything he was going through."

According to The Washington Post, the gunman was described as having a troubled childhood and home life. He had also moved in with his grandmother, per the outlet.

Ramos' maternal grandfather told ABC News on Wednesday that he was not aware that his grandson had weapons in the house. He claimed that he would have reported his grandson to the authorities if he had known.







