Scientists tested 12 bottled waters they bought in Pretoria. Three were toxic.

Scientists found three bottles of water they bought in Pretoria – a quarter of the brands they sampled – were not fit for human consumption.

The brands analysed at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University were labelled "natural spring water", "prepared water", or "mineral water".

All of them contained more chromium and nickel than the limits recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Three had unacceptably high levels of toxic metals.

Three brands of bottled water they found for sale at shops in Pretoria are unfit for human consumption, say scientists who analysed their composition – and the rest aren't great either.

Levels of chromium and nickel were above World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations in all 12 brands tested at the capital’s Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

Half the samples exceeded the WHO limit for lead, and the highest concentration of manganese found may also pose a health risk.

Information on the labels of some of the bottles did not match the chemical make-up of the water they contained, says a biology department team led by Prof Joshua Olowoyo.

A “hazard quotient” analysis “showed that the continuous consumption of some of the bottled water used in the study may pose a serious health risk to consumers”, the scientists say in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

They call for the introduction of a programme to monitor compliance with WHO limits, and say it may be a good idea to force suppliers to make analytical reports on water safety available to consumers.

The scientists went shopping at supermarkets and spaza shops between April and June 2021, returning to their lab with dozens of bottles of "natural spring water", "prepared water", and "mineral water".

They took three samples of each brand – which they do not name, but refer to only by the numbers one through twelve – combined them, then analysed the mixtures with a spectrometer.

The first surprise was that while the labels indicated pH levels between 6.5 and a mildly alkaline 8.5, three of the samples “were all within the acidic range with values ranging from 4.65 to 4.79” - well outside the International Bottled Water Association guideline of 6.8 to 8.0.

This is important, says Olowoyo’s team, because low pH enhances the solubility of trace metals. “This may increase their presence in the drinking water, and this may have been the case in our study.”

The next finding was that chromium levels in all the samples were between four and five times the WHO maximum allowable limit.

“It could be suggested that some of the bottled water used in this study was a product of a natural source from borehole water,” says the paper. “That is usually the practice, especially with unregistered stores, [and] the soil from the area where these bottled waters were purchased is known to be rich in chromium.”

Chromium is poorly absorbed by the body but has been linked to cancer of the lungs, liver and kidneys. A Chinese study in 2011 found increased deaths from stomach cancer in a rural area where the drinking water was highly polluted with chromium from an ore smelter.

All the Pretoria water samples had at least three times the level of nickel recommended by the WHO, and Olowoyo’s team says it was probably due to underground water’s “prolonged and direct exposure to minerals”, and could also come from power plants, mines and refineries.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, “nickel contact can cause a variety of side effects on human health, such as allergy, cardiovascular and kidney diseases, lung fibrosis, and lung and nasal cancer”.

More than half the samples exceeded the WHO limit for lead, which usually enters water via corroded pipes but can also come from soil and other environmental sources.

“The main problem with lead toxicity is the effects on the nervous system … and lead exposure during pregnancy has been linked with [premature birth], miscarriage and premature death,” says the paper.

Three of the bottled waters tested, referred to as samples 6, 9, and 12, "may be considered unsafe for human consumption due to the levels of toxic trace metals present in the samples", said the study authors.

South Africans consume just over 38 litres of bottled water each annually, according to Statista, and Olowoyo’s team says the belief that it is safe and pure makes it one of the fastest-growing commercial products in developing and developed countries.

“Scientific evidence has shown that bottled water is preferred over municipal tap water due to its taste and perceived safety,” they say.

“However, considering the fact that South Africa has a rich variety of minerals, with high reserves of iron ore, platinum, manganese, chromium, copper, uranium, silver, beryllium and titanium among others, the natural water might have been exposed to any of these minerals at levels higher than what is acceptable for human consumption.

“South Africa has a significant number of mining industries contributing to its GDP and the processes involved in the excavation of these mineral resources may also pollute the groundwater.”

Olowoyo and colleagues Unathi Chiliza, Callies Selala and Linda Macheka also tested the samples for iron, arsenic, titanium, vanadium, copper, zinc, molybdenum and cadmium. The levels detected were within WHO guidelines.