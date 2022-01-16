The latest version of Tesla's assisted-driving software lets users choose how the car behaves.

Drivers are able to choose between "Chill," "Average," and "Assertive" Tesla driving profiles.

The "Assertive" profile swaps lanes more often and follows other vehicles more closely.

For more stories visit Business Insider. Tesla drivers using the Full Self-Driving system, which is in beta testing mode, may now program their vehicles to be more "assertive" in traffic. The feature was first included in an October 2021 update to the car's operating system, which featured tweaks to the assisted-driving program, per reporting from The Verge. Now, Tesla drivers can make a selection from three modes: "Chill," "Average," and "Assertive," which will influence how the car behaves on the road. In "Assertive" mode, the Tesla vehicle has "a smaller follow distance" and will "perform more frequent speed lane changes" and "may perform rolling stops," according to a snapshot of a user interface. Per Axios, another feature of "Assertive" Teslas includes not exiting passing lanes.



Representatives from Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider. Tesla's assisted-driving beta doesn't allow for fully autonomous driving at the moment. According to Tesla's website, it is "intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment." Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced this week that the company is raising the price of the software for US customers to $12,000 (about R185,000), an increase of $2,000, effective January 17. The company has recently grappled with some safety issues. Teslas in Autopilot mode have had difficulty identifying emergency vehicles with flashing lights, flares, or traffic cones nearby, prompting a probe by America's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in October. And in December, Tesla pulled a feature that allowed drivers to play video games via the in-vehicle console while the car was in motion.