Tesla CEO Elon Musk rejected a court order directing him to delete an anti-union tweet.

Musk had been ordered to publicly address the tweet at all of the company's sites.

The company is petitioning the US Court of Appeals to overturn the ruling.

Tesla has filed an appeal against the National Labour Relations Board's (NLRB) ruling, which commanded CEO Elon Musk to delete an anti-union tweet.

The company is also requesting that the US Court of Appeals review the board's decision that the company breached US labour law after it fired a union activist, Reuters reported.

The tweet in question was posted in 2018. Musk wrote: "Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare."

Last month, the NLRB ordered Tesla to order Musk to remove the tweet and to publicly address the unlawful tweet at all of its sites, and to include speech that says, "WE WILL take appropriate steps to ensure Musk complies with our directive," according to Reuters.

The NLRB told Tesla to reinstate a former employee and revoke a ban on the sharing of union details in its car park without prior company permission.

Tesla workers at its Fremont plant had been trying to form a union with the United Auto Workers, amid apparently gruelling working conditions, as Insider previously reported.

Tesla employees also accused the company of firing workers who were staying at home during the pandemic, despite previously telling staff they were able to do so.