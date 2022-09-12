This soccer pitch in Tembisa is made from old chip bags – and still has 9 years of play left

More than three million recycled chip packets were used to create a soccer pitch in Tembisa.

The pitch was handed to the community in 2021 and has been used to host matches and educational sporting programmes.

A year later and the pitch is still in an "excellent state," according to PepsiCo, which was overwhelmed by the community's response to the programmes offered.

The pitch can serve the community for another nine years, after which it can all be recycled again.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za

A soccer pitch in Tembisa that's made from more than three million used chip packets, and fully recyclable artificial turf has been hosting educational sporting programmes for almost a year, with the turnout far exceeding expectations.

The Lay's-branded soccer pitch in Tembisa was handed to the community in June 2021 and welcomed its first programme, in partnership with AMANDLA EduFootball, which creates "Safe-Hubs" for at-risk youth, in October later that year.

The Tembisa project forms part of the global Lay's RePlay Programme, which has similar pitches in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Italy. The programme, in collaboration with the UEFA Foundation for Children, already has four more pitches under construction – in the United States, Mexico, Turkey, and Egypt – with plans to launch another three in 2023.

The five-a-side pitch in Tembisa aims to have a positive impact on the community through long-term educational sporting programmes. The EduFootball-RePlay Safe-Hub programmes focus on four main objectives, namely, creating a sense of belonging, increasing engagement, fostering safety, and granting access to sport.

The response to the RePlay Programme in Tembisa has been overwhelming, according to PepsiCo, owner of Lay's. The programme had initially expected 500 participants, but the average monthly demand had swelled to more than 1,000. In response, the Safe-Hub team adapted to allow more RePlay programme sessions to be available for more of the community.

To date, the Tembisa pitch has benefitted more than 4,000 young people, according to PepsiCo.

The pitch itself, which in addition to community programmes also hosts matches, is made from recycled chip packets, which constitute a third of the construction material used. These used chip packets are converted into rubberised pellets, which form part of the shock-absorbing layer called Ecocept.

The artificial turf is placed onto this Ecocept, and both layers are 100% recyclable, according to PepsiCo.

A year after being unveiled, the Tembisa pitch is still in an "excellent state", PepsiCo told Business Insider SA, and with a lifespan of around 10 years, the venue will be able to host sporting programmes and matches beyond 2030. At the end of its life, the pitch can be recycled.

"Tembisa, which is one of the largest and [most] vibrant townships in the City of Ekurhuleni, is at the centre of our business operations. It is an honour to partner with the community in our efforts to embrace initiatives that advance our PepsiCo Positive goals to leverage our key brands to amplify positive outcomes for the planet and people," said PepsiCo Corporate Affairs Director Nico Moloto, in a statement on 31 August.

"We believe that the development of this community, especially the youth, will ensure a successful future. Our investments in the Lay's RePlay pitch and the Safe Hub programme provide a world-class environment where the youth and communities can thrive in sport and economic participation."



