Scrap chicken tariffs, meat trade body urges as prices jump 17% in one year - more rises expected

South Africa should consider removing trade tariffs on poultry to help alleviate the financial pressure faced by consumers.

Chicken in South Africa is an affordable source of protein, with consumption levels exceeding 2 million tons a year.

Chicken prices have risen 17% year on year, and more increases are coming. Consumers will feel the pressure more significantly from the second half of the year.

The price of chicken, which has already seen a jump of 17% over one year, will become more unaffordable if trade tariffs aren’t scrapped, the South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) has said.

The association is calling on the South African government to purge all trade tariffs on chicken products and place a three-year moratorium on all new tariffs to ensure consumers can still afford chicken. The association, which represents meat and poultry exporters and importers, also calls for VAT on chicken to be removed.

If trade tariffs alone are removed, consumers stand to save about 33% on bone-in products and between 18-20% on chicken offal products, Paul Matthew, CEO at AMIE, said.

“South Africans are under extreme financial pressure. As a country, we have to do everything possible to arrest poultry price increases, and the quickest and most effective way to do this is for the government to give the South African consumers relief by placing a three-year moratorium on imported poultry tariffs and the removal of VAT on poultry products,” said Matthew.

Chicken in South Africa is a staple protein and one of the most affordable meat options. According to the South African Poultry Association, South Africa consumed more than 2.3 million tons of poultry meat and related products in 2020.

Import tariffs on poultry were increased to 62% from 37% for frozen bone-in chicken portions in March 2020. For frozen boneless chicken portions, taxes rose to 42% from 12%. Frozen bone in chicken portions are mostly consumed by lower income groups in South Africa.

In December 2021, the government also introduced new provisional duties on poultry from Brazil, a top-three supplier for South Africa, and Spain, Denmark, Poland, and Ireland. The duties range from 6% to as much as 265% and will remain in place until June 14 2022.

Donald MacKay, a trade economist, and director at XA International Trade Advisors said a concoction of factors, including rising fuel and feed prices and the war in Ukraine, will inflate chicken prices and other items.

“We’ve already seen a 17% increase before Ukraine… If we see an equivalent increase in the next 12 months, I’d be surprised because, as modest as that, if the duty structures remain as they are, that would be an astonishing price increase in the space of two years. It’s very hard to see how that increase will not at least match what we’ve seen last year," MacKay said.

“We are sitting in a position where chicken prices are rising extremely rapidly and that is a problem,” he said.

Matthew said that consumers are likely to feel the rise in chicken prices more significantly during the year’s third quarter, with bone-in portions mainly being affected.

Grant Hendricks, managing director of Umoya Meat Importers, said that there has already been an increase of 10-15% in imports from the US specifically due to the disruption on global supply chains.

“We should feel the effect from June onwards up till December. That’s the period that we’ll start seeing the impact,” he said.

