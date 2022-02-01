Telkom has launched new two month 15GB LTE data bundles.

Cell C provides the cheapest monthly once-off payment data bundles compared to its competitors.

Vodacom bundles are not easy on the pocket their 20GB bundle costs R1, 010.

For more stories visit www.BusinessInsider.co.za

Telkom launched their newest prepaid data bundle on January 26, 2022. It's 15GB LTE Prepaid Bundle, 7,5GB anytime 'valid for 61 days' is usable during the day, and its 7,5GB night surfer is 'valid for 31 days'.

Network providers Telkom, Cell C, MTN, and Vodacom are known for offering competitive prices for prepaid data deals or packages.

Telkom said it welcomed this new two month bundle package though it isn't the first time we've come across such a bargain. Cell C has their Home Connecta Flexi data packages that offer bundles from 10 GB LITE - 100 GB bundles split in half between day and night for a month on once-off or recurring payments. Prices for Cell C Home Connecta Flexi range from R59 – R199, the downside is that you will need to buy a new sim card.

In light of the new #TelkomMonateSummer prepaid tariff, Business Insider has tallied all the prepaid data deals and packages across Telkom, Cell C, MTN, and Vodacom. The data gives you a look at some of South Africa's cheapest and most expensive monthly prepaid mobile data on once-off payment deals.

Vodacom proved to provide the most expensive data deals. Their 30-day once-off payment bundles, unlike MTN and Cell C, did not provide their 'night owl data' which is allocated for use at midnight. MTN and Cell C provide their respective night time data, however to specific data bundles not all of them.

Anytime MTN data bundles and Cell C were neck-in-neck proving to be a people's choice service provider. Both providing 30GB of data at a not so measly cost of R699, however, in comparison Vodacom's 20GB bundle is priced just into the thousands at R1,010.

Telkom may pinch your pocket a bit but their data has a 'first in-and-first out' rule where left over data from the previous month will be depleted first before using the new month’s data. This may give the network provider a slighter edge in comparison to its competitors.

Our results...

Cell C according, to our findings, has the cheapest data bundle deals at a once-off payment with Vodacom with the highest prices. On four occasions MTN and Cell C saw the network providers providing the same bundles at the same cost.

The Telkom 15GB LTE deal and Cell C Home Connecta Flexi doesn't make it onto our list because LTE packages are directed for business or home usage. LTE devices vary from dongles/modems, and routers.

See our table of results collected from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom:

Prices highlighted in red indicate the most expensive price for that data bundle. Prices highlighted in green indicate the cheapest price of that data bundle.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.