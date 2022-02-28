Switzerland broke its historically neutral status to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement Monday, Switzerland's federal council said it was adopting the European Union's sanctions against Russia, effective immediately.

The sanctions package targets various Russian companies and individuals, and involves freezing the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The federal council said it would also bar people close to Putin from entering Switzerland, and send relief supplies to Poland to help with settling Ukrainian refugees.

"Switzerland reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine and its people," the statement said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.