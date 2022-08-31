Swindling pays in SA. Less than half of consumer fraud cases are reported to the police.

Females and persons living in urban areas were most likely to experience consumer fraud.

Though the survey says home breakings, which affected 983,000 households in the country, were the most prevalent of all crimes over the 2021/22 period.

Consumer fraud, with a total of 844,000, was the second most prevalent.

Only 44,2% of individuals reported consumer fraud cases in 2021/22.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South Africans were earlier this year enamoured by the antics of the alleged Israeli romance conman, Simon Leviev, who became better known for the Netflix documentary made about him, “The Tinder Swinder.”

Stats SA’s Governance, Public Safety, And Justice Survey 2021/22 points to just why the county was enthralled by the antics of Leviev, who was born Shimon Yehuda Hayut and allegedly pretended to be the son of a billionaire.

It turns out that South Africans, especially female South Africans, are all too familiar with people duping them, as the survey found that “females and persons living in urban areas were most likely to experience consumer fraud.”

Though the survey says home breakings, which affected 983,000 households in the country, were the most prevalent of all crimes over the 2021/22 period, consumer fraud, with its total of 844,000, was the second most prevalent.

Consumer fraud was not only the second most prevalent crime, but it also showed a dramatic 71% increase in the past year.

“The survey further shows that the number of incidences of consumer fraud increased from 493,000 in 2020/21 to 844,000 in 2021/22.”

As defined by Stats SA, consumer fraud happens when someone provides services or goods and cheats on quality or quantity.

This also includes advance-fee fraud (like R99 debit/credit card scams, 419 scams, and online shopping) were products and services are promised but never given.

The increased prevalence of these types of fraud, however, did not lead to a big rise in the number of cases reported.

“The percentage of individuals who reported some or all incidences to the police increased from 41,3% in 2020/21 to 44,2% in 2021/22.”

This means crime pays for conmen operating in South Africa, as the chances of being held to account are low, with less than half these crimes reported.

The same cannot be said for Hayut, who allegedly conned women around the world into financing his extravagant lifestyle, as the real Leviev family filed a criminal complaint against him in July for harming their name.



