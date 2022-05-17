Sweden formally applied to join NATO, reports say

Sweden has formally applied to join NATO, according to reports.

TV reports showed footage of the foreign minister signing what it said was the application to the military alliance.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has threatened consequences against Sweden if they pursued joining the alliance.

Sweden on Tuesday formally applied to join NATO, the country's SVT and TV4 news channels reported.

SVT published footage of Foreign Minister Ann Linde signing what it said was the application to the military alliance. Sweden's application is to be submitted alongside Finland's, SVT reported.

The countries announced their intention to join NATO and bolster their defenses after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland shares a long border with Russia, while Sweden neighbours Finland.



The plan to join NATO marks an end to the countries' traditional neutrality in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

Russia has previously threatened consequences against Finland and Sweden if they joined NATO.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



