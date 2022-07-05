Trending

2h ago

add bookmark

Sweden and Finland advance to final stage of joining NATO in response to Russia invading Ukraine

Business Insider US
Alexandra Ma, Sinéad Baker ,
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre, looks on as Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, left, and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde bump fists after a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels in January. JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre, looks on as Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, left, and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde bump fists after a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels in January. JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden and Finland on Tuesday advanced closer in their applications to join NATO, decisions made after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ambassadors of the alliance's current members signed the bloc's "Accession Protocols" on Tuesday, leaving just one step left for the nations to join the Western military alliance.

The two countries now just need the unanimous support of all of NATO's current members to be able to join the alliance.

This now seems assured after NATO member Turkey dropped its objections to their joining after striking a security deal with the two nations.

It is not clear how long it would take between the signing of the Accession Protocol and Sweden and Finland's joining the bloc. Previous processes have taken two years, though NATO has said that it would fast-track the two Nordic countries' applications.

"This is a good day for Finland and Sweden. And a good day for NATO," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the start of the signing ceremony on Tuesday. "With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger."

"And our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades."

NATO officials finished their talks with representatives of the two countries on Monday, marking the completion of one of the steps in the NATO membership process.

Sweden and Finland already have a close relationship with NATO, having taken part in military drills together. The military bloc see the two countries as bringing immediate benefit, especially in terms of fighter jets.

Sweden and Finland both first applied to join NATO in May, moving away from decades of neutrality after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

NATO's enlargement is the opposite of what Russian President Putin wanted.

He has tried to justify his invasion of Ukraine by arguing that he was reacting to the possibility of NATO expanding eastwards.

Instead, he has prompted attempts at such an expansion.


Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
Read more on:
speed deskbreakingnato
Rand - Dollar
16.43
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.66
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,798.50
-0.6%
Silver
19.74
-1.2%
Palladium
1,915.00
-1.0%
Platinum
871.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
59,462
-2.4%
All Share
65,539
-2.2%
Resource 10
60,398
-5.1%
Industrial 25
80,429
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,573
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure