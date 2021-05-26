TAKE A LOOK | Dramatic photos from around the world of the 'super blood moon'
- A "super blood moon" was visible in several parts of the world on Wednesday.
- A total lunar eclipse coincided with a supermoon, so the moon appeared large and red in the sky.
- Australia, New Zealand, and some Pacific islands had some of the best views.
- See more stories on Business Insider SA's home page.
A "super blood moon" appeared in the sky early on Wednesday, but only certain parts of the world caught a glimpse.
Thanks to a total lunar eclipse, the moon took on a reddish hue in parts of North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania.
The event coincided with a supermoon - a full moon that happens when the moon is at the closest point in its orbit to Earth. Hence the nickname "super blood moon." Wednesday's moon is also referred to as the "Flower Moon" because it appeared in May.
Here's what the lunar eclipse looked like around the world.
Australia and New Zealand, had some of the world's best views of the total lunar eclipse, which was visible for about 15 minutes (from 21:11 to 21:26 in Australia)
Countries in the Asian Pacific Rim, including China and Indonesia, saw the eclipse just after moonrise.
Alaska and Hawaii had the best vantage points in the US, but most western states also had a decent view. Some people east of the Mississippi saw a partial lunar eclipse.
Supermoons, which happen a few times a year at most, are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year: about 7% bigger and 15% brighter, on average, than a typical full moon.
The moon reached its perigee - the closest point in its orbit to Earth - of around 354,000km from Earth. Usually, it's 386,000km away, on average.
Wednesday's full moon was the second supermoon of 2021 - the first was in April - and also this year's last.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and sun are on opposite sides of the Earth, and the moon enters Earth's shadow. The only light the moon gets is filtered through Earth's atmosphere, which tends to scatter blue light. Hence the red hue.
This was 2021's only total lunar eclipse. The last one took place on January 21, 2019. The next will be on May 16, 2022.
Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes