A "super blood moon" was visible in several parts of the world on Wednesday.

A total lunar eclipse coincided with a supermoon, so the moon appeared large and red in the sky.

Australia, New Zealand, and some Pacific islands had some of the best views.

A "super blood moon" appeared in the sky early on Wednesday, but only certain parts of the world caught a glimpse.

Thanks to a total lunar eclipse, the moon took on a reddish hue in parts of North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania.

The event coincided with a supermoon - a full moon that happens when the moon is at the closest point in its orbit to Earth. Hence the nickname "super blood moon." Wednesday's moon is also referred to as the "Flower Moon" because it appeared in May.

Here's what the lunar eclipse looked like around the world.